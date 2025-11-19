Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Chace Gregg to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on November 19, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that 2010-born forward Chace Gregg has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Gregg is in his third year with the Winnipeg Bruins AAA organization, playing this season with the Bruins' Under-18 AAA team as part of the Manitoba U18 Hockey League.

Gregg played the previous two seasons with the Winnipeg Bruins Black Under-15 team of the Winnipeg AAA Hockey League in Manitoba, posting 34 goals and 66 assists for a total of 100 points last season. Following his AAA season, he was taken by the Victoria Royals with a third-round pick in the WHL Prospects Draft this past spring, and was acquired by Wenatchee in a trade with the Royals in September. He also represented the province of Manitoba in last month's WHL Cup in Alberta, registering three assists while leading his home province to a gold-medal finish. He joins his twin brother, Brayden, as part of the Wild family - Brayden was taken by Wenatchee in the third round of the WHL Prospects Draft this past spring, and signed his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club in June.

"Chace is a player that impressed our scouting staff last year," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "He is a talented young man with a great motor - it will be great to have him playing alongside his twin Brayden in the coming years. Being able to add Chace to our 2025 draft class bodes well for the Wild's future."

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Chace Gregg on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and are proud to officially welcome him to the Wild family.







