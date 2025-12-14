Grossklaus Answers Early Goal, But Tri-City Posts Three Unanswered as Wild Fall, 4-1

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild's Aiden Grossklau versus Tri-City American's Jake Gudelj

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild went into Saturday's Western Hockey League game at the Tri-City Americans hungry for their first three-game winning streak of the 2025-26 season. The Tri-City team that awaited them was hungry to avenge a loss in Wenatchee, with an eye on getting the early momentum.

Aiden Grossklaus answered an early goal with one of his own, but the Ams scored the final three goals of the night to snare a 4-1 win at Toyota Center. The home team has won three of four in the series this season, with two matchups left between the teams in late January. Wenatchee moved to 11-16-1-1 with the loss, while Tri-City climbed back above .500 at 14-13-2-0. The Americans pushed their home record to 10-6-1-0 for the year, and improved to 10-2-0-0 when scoring the game's first goal.

Gavin Garland snagged the puck in front of the Wenatchee net and slipped a pass to Savin Virk, who punched in the game's first goal just 16 seconds out of the gate to put Tri-City in front. However, Grossklaus responded quickly, whipping a turnaround shot past Xavier Wendt from the edge of the slot just 98 seconds into the game to tie it.

Garland and Virk teamed up on another goal for Tri-City at 8:06 that would prove to be the difference-maker - Garland dropped the puck at the left point for Virk entering the Wenatchee zone, and Virk would return the puck to Garland for a backdoor tap-in and a 2-1 Tri-City advantage.

The Americans slowly built the lead from there - Carter Savage's shot from the right point settled just aside Tobias Tvrznik, and Connor Dale pounced on the rebound at 11:34 of the second, putting the Americans ahead by two. They closed the scoring with 8:33 to play, when Dylan LeBret chipped a second chance over Tvrznik and into the top of the net, giving the hosts a power play goal on their final opportunity of the evening.

Virk, Garland and Dale each finished with a goal and an assist, and Wendt wrapped up the night with 22 saves to pick up his 10 th win of the season. Tvrznik stopped 20 of 24 in the loss, his first outing in three weeks with more than two goals allowed. Tri-City killed all three Wild power plays and scored on one of its three chances, giving the penalty-killing units a combined 14-for-15 finish head-to-head on the weekend. The teams combined for just nine shots in the game's final 20 minutes.

Wenatchee plays its final home game before the Christmas break on Sunday, when the Wild welcome the Everett Silvertips for their annual Teddy Bear Toss promotion, presented by People's Bank, and the last Fred Meyer Sunday Funday promotion before the holidays. Sunday's opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center is slated for 4 p.m.

