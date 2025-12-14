Broncos Split Season Series with Tigers After Saturday Loss

Published on December 13, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Swift Current Broncos were defeated 10-2 by the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday night at Co-op Place in the second meeting between the two teams this season. The result evens the season series at 1-1.

Medicine Hat opened the scoring early in the first period with goals from Tyson Moss and Veeti Väisänen. Swift Current responded on the power play at 12:22 when Zach Pantelakis scored on a backhand shot from a sharp angle along the goal line.

The Tigers regained momentum with a power-play goal from Bryce Pickford, which stood as the game-winning goal, followed by an even-strength goal from Misha Volotovskii. The Broncos cut into the deficit later in the period when Noah Kosick redirected a shot from Josh McGregor at 16:07. Medicine Hat answered again before the end of the frame, with Pickford scoring his second goal of the night in the final four minutes to give the Tigers a 5-2 lead after one.

Medicine Hat added four goals in the second period to extend the lead.

In the third period, Moss completed his hat trick with a power-play goal at 8:41.

Medicine Hat finished the game with a 37-23 advantage in shots on goal. The Broncos went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Tigers went 3-for-6. Medicine Hat won 41 faceoffs compared to 28 for Swift Current.

Joey Rocha started in goal for the Broncos and made four saves on eight shots. Aiden Eskit came in as relief and stopped 23 of 29 shots.

Swift Current's record now stands at 8-22-1-0. The Broncos will play their final game before the Christmas break on Wednesday, Dec. 17, against the Calgary Hitmen.







