Broncos Fight to the End in 7-4 Loss to Raiders

Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos closed out their home schedule before the Christmas Break with a hard-fought 7-4 loss to the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday night at the InnovationPlex.

Prince Albert jumped out early in the opening period, striking twice to take control. Owen Corkish opened the scoring, followed by Bennett Kelly, giving the Raiders a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.

The second period featured a strong back-and-forth pace through the first half, but the Raiders capitalized midway through the frame. Max Heise and Daxon Rudolph each found the back of the net to extend Prince Albert's lead to four. The Broncos finally broke through late in the period when Parker Rondeau scored on the power play at 19:27, with assists from Hudson Darby and Noah Kosick. The goal sparked a festive moment as it also served as the annual Teddy Bear Toss goal, sending a flurry of stuffed animals raining onto the ice.

Prince Albert regained momentum early in the third period. Corkish scored his second of the night at 3:28, assisted by Linden Burrett and Bennett Kelly, standing as the game-winning goal. Just under two minutes later, Brayden Dube added an insurance marker at 5:23, with helpers from Aiden Oiring and Max Heise.

Refusing to quit, the Broncos mounted an impressive late push. Trae Wilke got things started at 9:02, finishing a play set up by Anthony Wilson and Nathan Gray. Jaxen Gauchier followed at 12:14, assisted by Josh McGregor, cutting the deficit further. Wilke struck again on the power play at 18:22, with assists from Gauchier and Sawyer Dingman, pulling Swift Current within two.

The Broncos then pulled their goalie in the final minute of the game for an extra attacker, which resulted in a goal for Raiders' Aiden Oiring to seal the win for Prince Albert on an empty-netter.

Prince Albert outshot Swift Current 38-23, including a 16-11 advantage in the third period. The Broncos finished 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Raiders went 0-for-2. Faceoffs favoured Prince Albert 39-29.

In goal, Aiden Eskit started for Swift Current and stopped 18 of 22 shots before Joey Rocha took over following the fourth Raiders goal. Rocha turned aside 13 of 15 in relief.

Despite the loss, the Broncos showed resilience and heart, battling to the final horn in front of their home crowd. Swift Current's record now sits at 8-21-1-0. The Broncos will look to bounce back on Saturday, December 13, when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers at Co-op Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.