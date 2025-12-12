Game Day Hub: December 12 at Spokane

Published on December 12, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks hit the road Friday for a quick trip to eastern Washington to face the Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 p.m., before returning home for a weekend doubleheader against the Penticton Vees at the Glass Palace.

Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. PST

Venue: Numerica Veterans Arena - Spokane, WA.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks and Giants met for the second time this weekend, skating to a scoreless first period with 12 combined shots.

Portland broke through 40 seconds into the second when Ryan Miller snuck a shot through Kelton Pyne to put the Hawks on the board. Moments later, Reed Brown found Kyle McDonough at the netfront for a 2-0 lead. Vancouver answered with goals from Jakob Oreskovic and Tobias Tomik to tie the game 2-2 heading into the third.

Early in the final frame, the Hawks capitalized on a power play as Carter Sotheran set up Miller for his second of the night. Portland added insurance late when Sotheran's point shot was blocked to Alex Weiermair, who buried his fourth goal of the weekend to seal a 4-2 win.

Ondřej Štěbeták stopped 28 shots as the Hawks closed their three-game weekend with two victories.

Chiefs Chat

The Winterhawks and Chiefs meet for the second time this season after Spokane visited the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on November 8, when the Heart Attack Hawks mounted a late push but ultimately fell just short at the buzzer.

Spokane enters tonight on a three-game win streak and is coming off a 4-1 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday. That victory moved the Chiefs into a tie for fifth place in the Western Conference with the Kelowna Rockets, with both teams sitting at 32 points.

The Chiefs are led by forward Chase Harrington, who paces the team with 22 points (9G, 13A) through 28 games.

World Juniors Watch

Winterhawks goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták has been named to Czechia's preliminary roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, set to begin later this month in Minnesota. He becomes the latest in a long line of Hawks to earn the honor, as 41 Winterhawks have appeared at the World Juniors, including 36 in the tournament's top division. That list includes one fellow Czech, Marek Alscher, who captured bronze in 2024.

Štěbeták, 18, has been a workhorse for Portland this season, earning the start in 23 games and posting a 3.51 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. He continues to sit near the top of league leaderboards, ranking third in wins (13) and first in total saves (655).

The 2026 World Juniors will take place December 26-January 5, with games split between Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul and 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

