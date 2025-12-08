Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták Named to Czech World Junior Roster

Published on December 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club are pleased to share that goalie Ondřej Štěbeták has been named to Czechia's roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, set to begin later this month in Minnesota.

Štěbeták, 18, has played in 23 games this season for the Winterhawks, working to a 3.51 GAA, a 0.892 SV%, and a 13-10-0-0 record. From Jihlava, Czechia, Štěbeták was selected by Portland with the 57th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Štěbeták joins teammate Max Pšenička on the Czech roster. They are the second and third Winterhawk players to represent Czechia at the World Juniors, after Marek Alscher took home bronze in 2024. To date, 41 Portland players have suited up for their home country at the World Juniors.

The 2026 World Juniors run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul and 3M Arena at Maricuci in Minneapolis.







