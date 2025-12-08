MacKenzie Named to Team Canada's Training Camp Roster for World Juniors

Published on December 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Hockey Canada announced today their Training Camp roster ahead of the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championships, with Oil Kings defenceman Ethan MacKenzie being named to the roster.

MacKenzie is one of 27 players named to the roster that will report to a training camp in Niagra Falls.

The 19-year-old is having a career-year on the Oil Kings blueline as he's already set a new career-high with 10 goals. He's also added 21 assists for 31 points, which has him sitting fourth among WHL defenders in scoring. MacKenzie is tied for third among defencemen in goals, and tied for fifth in assists.

Through 160 games, MacKenzie has 81 points, all spent with the Oil Kings.

The 2026 World Juniors take place in Minneapolis and St. Paul Minnesota starting on December 26.

-

