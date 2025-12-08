Three Rockets Named to 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Rosters

Kelowna Rockets left wing Tomas Poletin

The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that forwards Tij Iginla, Tomas Poletin, and Vojtech Cihar have been selected to represent their countries at the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minneapolis-Saint Paul. Iginla has been named to Team Canada, while Poletin and Cihar will compete for Team Czechia. Both Iginla and Poletin will miss the Rockets East Division swing as they leave for training camp with their respective countries.

TIJ IGINLA - TEAM CANADA

Utah Mammoth (NHL) - 1st Round, 6th Overall, 2024

Iginla has continued his ascent as one of the WHL's elite forwards, posting 27 points (13G, 14A) in 17 games to begin the 2025-26 season. Serving as an alternate captain, Iginla has been a driving force offensively while showcasing the complete game that made him a top-six NHL draft pick. Iginla was named the WHL Player of the Month for the month of November. This will be Iginla's first appearance at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

TOMAS POLETIN - TEAM CZECHIA

New York Islanders (NHL) - 4th Round, 106th Overall, 2025

Poletin has emerged as one of Kelowna's most productive and dynamic forwards, recording 25 points (14G, 11A) in 25 games. His puck skill, work ethic, and competitiveness have made him a central piece of the Rockets offensive structure. He currently leads the team in powerplay goals. This will also be Poletin's first appearance at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

VOJTECH CIHAR - TEAM CZECHIA

Los Angeles Kings (NHL) - 2nd Round, 59th Overall, 2025

Cihar, acquired earlier this season from Lethbridge, has spent the year playing pro in Czechia with HC Energie Karlovy Vary, where he has produced 8 points (4G, 4A) in 27 games. A strong-skating, two-way forward with pro attributes, Cihar could potentially join the Rockets following the World Juniors and could make his Kelowna debut shortly after the tournament. This will be Cihar's second appearance at the event after recording 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points in 7 games..

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship begins December 26, 2025 in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

