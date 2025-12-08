Ravensbergen and Carels Invited to Team Canada's World Junior Selection Camp

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are proud to announce that goaltender Josh Ravensbergen ('06) and defenceman Carson Carels ('08) have been invited to Team Canada's World Junior Selection Camp, set for December 12-22 at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls, ON. The camp prepares Canada's National Junior Team for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, taking place December 26-January 5 in Minneapolis and St. Paul, MN.

Canada will also play pre-tournament games against Sweden on Dec. 17 (Kitchener) and Dec. 20 (London), before taking on Denmark on Dec. 23 in Mankato, Minnesota.

For Josh Ravensbergen, the invitation comes during a tremendous first half of the 2025-26 season. The 2025 first-round pick of the San Jose Sharks owns a 16-6-0-0 record, a 2.50 GAA, and a .921 save percentage, while leading the WHL in wins and carrying an eight-game winning streak. The North Vancouver product has previously attended the World Junior Summer Showcase in each of the last two summers.

In his WHL career, Ravensbergen holds a 75-23-4-2 record over 111 games with a 2.72 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

"It is super special to get that call," Ravensbergen said. "I'm really excited to go, put my best foot forward, and I can't wait."

For Carson Carels, the selection caps off what has been an incredible sophomore campaign. The A-rated prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft has produced 29 points (8-21-29) in 28 games. In late November, he represented Team CHL at the CHL/USA Top Prospects Challenge, where he tallied two assists and drew significant attention from NHL scouts.

The Cypress River, MB product is no stranger to the national stage, having won gold with Canada at the 2025 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship. Carels is also one of only two underage skaters invited to camp (along with Keaton Verhoeff, University of North Dakota).

"It's so special," said Carels. "Not many underage guys get this opportunity, even just to participate in the prelim games, so I'm really excited. I'm honestly living a dream right now."

The initial roster - three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 15 forwards - was selected by National Junior Team general manager Alan Millar, head scout Byron Bonora, and Mark Hunter, U20 lead with the Program of Excellence management group, with input from Hockey Canada senior staff and the coaching group.

"We are extremely excited to unveil the 27 players who will begin the road to the World Juniors at training camp in Niagara Falls," said Millar. "This group represents the very best of Canadian junior hockey - skill, speed, sense, character and commitment. We are confident in this group as we prepare for Minneapolis."

The Cougars congratulate Josh and Carson on this tremendous achievement and wish them the very best at Team Canada's World Junior Selection Camp.







