T-Birds Scuttled by Spokane

Published on December 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - Braeden Cootes scored the lone goal as the Seattle Thunderbirds dropped their fifth straight game, losing 4-1 to the Spokane Chiefs Sunday at the accesso ShoWare Center. The T-Birds next action is Friday when they host the Penticton Vees. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Spokane scored at 6:33 of the first period to grab a lead they would never relinquish as Seattle (11-13-2-0) could muster only five shots on goal over the first twenty minutes.

"We didn't get out of the gate the right way," said head coach Matt O'Dette of his team's slow start. "We were giving up some pretty high quality chances right away which put us on our heels. We couldn't get any momentum going."

The Chiefs added to their lead with a pair of goals in the final five minutes of the second period, scoring at 15:43 and adding a power play goal three minutes later. Once again, the T-Birds were limited to just six shots in the middle period.

"We struggled to transition the puck over the first forty minutes," explained O'Dette. "It led to the ice being tilted pretty heavily in their favor. They were able to get behind us. That was the story of the first forty."

Down by three the T-Birds found a spark to start the third period, getting a quick six shots on goal. It eventually led to a power play and the Cootes' goal at 10:08, assisted by Radim Mrtka and Antonio Martorana.

"The last twenty minutes we started to execute, we simplified, " remarked O'Dette of the late push as Seattle put 18 shots on goal in the final period. "It paid off for us but it was an obviously disappointing first forty and that was the difference in the game."

"No ones going to feel sorry for us, that's for sure," added O'Dette of the five game slump. "We've been in these situations before. Right now we're in a bit of a hole with some adversity. It's never a smooth journey over the course of the year. When it hits you, you have to stick together and overcome it."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

After a 5-3-2-0 month of November, Seattle is 0-3 to start December.

With the Cootes goal coming with the man advantage, Seattle has scored four power play goals in their last three games.

Canada is expected to name their World Junior roster Monday. Seattle's Braeden Cootes is a possible selection for their team.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025

T-Birds Scuttled by Spokane - Seattle Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.