December 8 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will play their final home game before the Christmas break on Tuesday, December 16th when they welcome Joe Iginla and the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Paint The Ice: The Hurricanes will hold a post-game 'Paint The Ice' opportunity following their home game on Saturday, December 27th when they open the second half of the season against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Fans are encouraged to stay following the game to paint the ice. Paint will be provided, while quantities last.

Christmas Hours: The 'Canes office and team store Top Shelf will be closed for the Christmas break from December 17th until January 2nd. The final opportunity to purchase any Hurricanes items at the team store will be on Tuesday, December 16th! Regular office hours will resume on Monday to Friday from 9:00am until 4:30pm beginning on Monday, January 5th.

Christmas Pack: The Hurricanes once again are offering a Christmas Pack for this holiday season! A perfect stocking stuffer for the hockey fan in your family! Receive two Hurricanes game vouchers and a $20 gift card to the 'Canes store Top Shelf for just $49.99. Purchase today at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena or online by visiting: https://shoptopshelf.myshopify.com/collections/christmas-specials/products/2-tickets-20-gift-gc ! 106.7 ROCK / KiSS 107.7

Toy Mountain: Radio partners 106.7 ROCK and KiSS 107.7 will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at the 'Canes game on Tuesday, December 16th for their annual Centre Village Mall's Toy Mountain. Fans are encouraged to bring a new toy to be donated to local families this holiday season! To find out more, visit: https://www.1067rock.ca/events/toy-mountain-at-centre-village-mall/.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes open a three-game East Division road trip starting Wednesday in Brandon!

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Group Ticket Discount: 'Tis the season to treat you staff and family to a Hurricanes game at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena! Special ticket pricing for Groups of 10-or-more people are available! Contact Tamara or Dylan for pricing and more information.

Ice Crew Call: The Hurricanes are seeking new volunteers to assist with their in-game ice crew. Ice crew responsibilities include scraping and shoveling snow during media timeouts during games. Those interested must be 16+ with the ability to skate and be available for the majority of remaining home games. Reach out to Kieran Meeks at gamenight@lethbridgehurricanes.com for more information.

Weiner Dog Races: In the month of January, the Hurricanes are hosting Weiner Dog Races on Wednesday evenings with a chance to compete in the final and be crowned the Weiner Champ on February 25th. If you or someone yo know has a miniature dachshund and would like to participate, reach out to Kieran Meeks at gamenight@lethbridgehurricanes.com.

Wednesday, December 3rd - 5-1 Loss vs. Red Deer Rebels: The Hurricanes continued a four-game homestand on Wednesday with a 5-1 loss to the Red Deer Rebels at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Easton Daneault scored the lone goal in the loss for the 'Canes while Koen Cleaver made 29-saves. The loss for Lethbridge dropped their record to 1-3-0-0 against Red Deer this season.

Friday, December 5th - 2-1 Win vs. Wenatchee Wild: Lethbridge earned a 2-1 victory on Friday against the Wenatchee Wild in the 29th annual Canadian Tire Teddy & Toque Toss. Kayden Longley scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal while Grady Pichette potted his first WHL goal as the game-winning goal. Leif Oaten was outstanding making 36-saves in the victory.

Saturday, December 6th - 4-1 Loss vs. Calgary Hitmen: The 'Canes ended a four-game homestand on Saturday with a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Hitmen at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Logan Wormald scored his 99th career goal in the loss while Koen Cleaver made 35-saves in the contest. Lethbridge ended their homestand with a 2-2-0-0 record while falling to 7-7-0-0 in their last 14 games.

Wednesday, December 10th - at Brandon Wheat Kings (6:00pm MT): The Hurricanes open a three-game East Division road trip on Wednesday when they visit the Brandon Wheat Kings at 6:00pm MT at Assiniboine Credit Union Place. Lethbridge has posted a 1-1-0-0 record against Brandon this year.

Friday, December 12th - at Saskatoon Blades (6:00pm MT): Lethbridge will make their first visit to SaskTel Centre this season on Friday when they visit the Saskatoon Blades at 6:00pm MT. The Hurricanes have posted an 0-1-0-0 record against the Blades this season after a 5-3 loss in Lethbridge on September 26th.

Saturday, December 13th - at Prince Albert Raiders (6:00pm MT): The 'Canes will end a three-game East Division road trip on Saturday when they visit the Prince Albert Raiders for their Teddy Bear Toss game at the Art Hauser Centre. It will be the only road game in Teddy Bear Toss games for the Hurricanes. Lethbridge has posted an 0-1-0-0 record against Prince Albert this season.







