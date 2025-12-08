Pats Netminder Hutchison Named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on December 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats netminder Matthew Hutchison has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 8, 2025.
The 19-year-old Hutchison recorded a 32-save shutout in his lone appearance this past week.
Hailing from Nanaimo, B.C., Hutchison blanked the Saskatoon Blades on Sunday, December 7, backstopping the Pats to a 4-0 victory. The 6-foot-3, 176-pound puckstopper turned aside 12 shots in the first period, before steering away another 13 pucks in the second period. Protecting a 2-0 lead, Hutchison rejected the final seven shots sent his way in the third period. He was named first star of the game after earning his first career WHL shutout.
In his third full WHL season, Hutchison is 2-4-0-0 with a 3.32 goals-against average, .892 save percentage, and one shutout, since joining the Pats via a trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors on November 1. In 16 appearances split between Regina and Moose Jaw this season, the veteran netminder is 7-8-0-0.
Originally selected by the Vancouver Giants in the third round (50th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Hutchison owns a career record of 26-40-5-0.
Coming out of the weekend, the Pats (10-16-2-1) are tied for eighth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.
Next up, Hutchison and the Pats host the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (13-9-3-1) Saturday, December 13 (6 p.m. ST) at the Brandt Centre in Regina.
Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week
September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals
September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers
October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings
October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades
October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants
October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees
November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen
November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders
November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips
November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets
December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars
