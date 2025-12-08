Pickford, Tait & Hutchison Celebrated in WHL Weekly Awards for December 8

Published on December 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Medicine Hat Tigers defenceman and Montreal Canadiens prospect Bryce Pickford has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 7.

Pickford, a 19-year-old product of Chauvin, Alta., registered eight points (7G-1A) and a plus-6 rating in three games as the Tigers went 3-0-0-0 this past week.

Selected by the Canadiens in the third round (81st overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-1, 186-pound blueliner logged three multi-goal performances this week, starting with a three-point night (2G-1A) Wednesday, December 3, as the Tigers thumped the Prince Albert Raiders by a 7-1 score. The veteran WHL rearguard provided the primary helper on Misha Volotovskii's opening goal of the contest, before registering the eventual game-winning goal 7:40 into the first period. Midway through the second period, Pickford converted on a power play to claim his second goal of the evening, giving the Tigers a commanding 6-0 advantage. He was named first star of the game.

Pickford continued to pour it on offensively with his second consecutive two-goal game as the Tigers edged the Moose Jaw Warriors in overtime by a 4-3 margin on Friday, December 5. With the Warriors leading 3-1 late in the second period, Pickford found the back of the net seven seconds before intermission, clawing Medicine Hat back within one. After rookie forward Noah Davidson tied the game 18 seconds into the third period, it was Pickford registering the game-winning goal a mere 20 seconds into overtime to deliver the Tigers to a sixth consecutive victory. The Habs prospect was once again named first star of the contest.

If back-to-back two-goal performances wasn't good enough already, Pickford layered on with the first hat trick of his WHL career as Medicine Hat trounced the Wenatchee Wild by a 5-1 score Saturday, December 6. Pickford's first goal of the outing camp 8:15 into the first period and went on to stand as the game-winning strike. Midway through the second period, he found the back of the net for a second time, once again converting a power-play opportunity to make it 3-0 for the host Tigers. After Wenatchee hit the scoresheet, Pickford once again made good on a Medicine Hat power play, giving the Tigers a 4-1 lead heading into the second intermission, completing the hat trick and becoming the first WHL defenceman and second WHL player to reach the 20-goal plateau this season. For the third consecutive night, Pickford was named first star of the game.

With 36 points (20G-16A) in 28 games, Pickford is tied with teammate Jonas Woo for the WHL lead in scoring amongst defencemen. His 20 goals rank second among all WHL skaters, trailing only forward JP Hurlbert of the Kamloops Blazers (21 goals).

Pickford, who was named the 42nd captain in Medicine Hat Tigers history on September 22, has produced 12 multi-point games this season, including five games with three points. Over an active five-game point-scoring streak dating back to November 28, he has collected 12 points (8G-4A).

Coming out of the weekend, the Tigers (19-6-3-2) rank third in the WHL's Eastern Conference and have collected points in 11 consecutive outings (9-0-1-1).

Next up, Pickford and the Tigers host the Moose Jaw Warriors (12-13-2-1) on Friday, December 12 (7 p.m. MT) at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

WILD DEFENCEMAN TAIT NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Wenatchee Wild defenceman Boston Tait has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 7, 2025.

A 16-year-old product of Estevan, Sask., Tait tallied four points (1G-3A) in four games as the Wild went 2-2-0-0 this past week.

Tait started his week by recording a primary assist on Caelan Joudrey's opening goal of the game as the Wild skated to a resounding 7-2 triumph over the Swift Current Broncos on Tuesday, December 2.

The rookie rearguard registered another primary assist - this one on the power play - as the Wild dropped a 5-1 decision to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday, December 6.

Tait wrapped up the weekend with a two-point performance (1G-1A) as the Wild slipped by the Calgary Hitmen, spoiling the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 7, at Scotiabank Saddledome. The defenceman collected the first goal of his WHL career, opening the scoring with a power-play effort 2:37 into the second period. Late in the third period, he served up the primary helper on the game-winning goal by Zane Torre. Tait was named third star of the game for his effort.

With seven points (1G-6A) in 22 games, Tait ranks third in scoring among all Wenatchee defencemen.

In November, the Saskatchewan product earned a gold medal with Canada Red at the 2025 U17 World Challenge. In five games, Tait recorded six assists to help Canada Red reign supreme.

Originally selected by the Wild in the first round (12th overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Tait made his WHL debut in 2024-25, skating in six games from January 31 through February 8, 2025. In 28 career WHL regular season games, Tait has secured nine points (1G-8A).

Having concluded a three-game swing through the Central Division, the Wild (10-15-1-1) return home to host the Tri-City Americans (13-11-2-0) Friday, December 12 (7 p.m. PT) at Town Toyota Center.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

PATS NETMINDER HUTCHISON NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Regina Pats netminder Matthew Hutchison has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, December 8, 2025.

The 19-year-old Hutchison recorded a 32-save shutout in his lone appearance this past week.

Hailing from Nanaimo, B.C., Hutchison blanked the Saskatoon Blades on Sunday, December 7, backstopping the Pats to a 4-0 victory. The 6-foot-3, 176-pound puckstopper stopped turned aside 12 shots in the first period, before steering away another 13 pucks in the second period. Protecting a 2-0 lead, Hutchison rejected the final seven shots sent his way in the third period. He was named first star of the game after earning his first career WHL shutout.

In his third full WHL season, Hutchison is 2-4-0-0 with a 3.32 goals-against average, .892 save percentage, and one shutout, since joining the Pats via a trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors on November 1. In 16 appearances split between Regina and Moose Jaw this season, the veteran netminder is 7-8-0-0.

Originally selected by the Vancouver Giants in the third round (50th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Hutchison owns a career record of 26-40-5-0.

Coming out of the weekend, the Pats (10-16-2-1) are tied for eighth in the WHL's Eastern Conference.

Next up, Hutchison and the Pats host the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets (13-9-3-1) Saturday, December 13 (6 p.m. ST) at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars







Western Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.