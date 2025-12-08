Jonas Woo Named Labels Player of the Month for November

Published on December 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine hat, AB - The Tigers announced Jonas Woo as the Labels Player of the Month for November on Saturday, December 6th. Woo was presented with a suit courtesy of Labels for Men ahead of the matchup with the Wenatchee Wild in Co-op Place.

Woo led the team with 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points in twelve games during the month of November. The Winnipeg native currently sits second in the league for goals and points by a defenceman. Woo also has the highest plus/minus rating out of any blueliner in the WHL, with a rating of +31.

The 2006-born defenceman is playing in his fifth season in the Western Hockey League. As of December 8th, 2025 he has appeared in 226 regular season games, collecting 37 goals and 100 assists for 137 points.

Woo was drafted in the first round (18th overall) in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by the Winnipeg Ice. He was traded to the Tigers during the 2023-24 season, winning the WHL championship with the team in the 2024-25 season.

After only playing nine games prior to November, Woo has emerged as one of the best D-men in the WHL as of late. His offensive production combined with his solid defensive play has been nothing short of incredible. Woo and his D-partner Bryce Pickford have been a force to reckon with every night, and a big piece in the Tigers climbing up the standings as they now sit third overall in the WHL.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.