Rebels this Week

Published on December 8, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Week in Review

The Rebels played three games this past week...

December 3 - It was a night of firsts as the Rebels skated to a 5-1 road win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Kohen Lodge scored his first goal of the season and as a Rebel. Matej Mikes scored his first WHL goal and added an assist. Owen Shadrick had his first two-goal game. Meantime, Samuel Drancak scored his team leading 11th goal of the season. Matthew Kondro made 19 saves to earn his third-straight win. Red Deer outshot Lethbridge 34-20 and was 1-for-3 on the power play while the Hurricanes were 1-for-5.

December 5 - It was a superb night of penalty killing by the Rebels even though the fell 4-1 to the Edmonton Oil Kings at Rogers Place. Red Deer killed all seven Edmonton power plays and also got a shorthanded goal from Talon Brigley - the club's first of the season. Peyton Shore made 25 saves on the night. Edmonton outshot Red Deer 29-24 and held the Rebels to 0-for-4 on power plays.

December 6 - Rookie Landon MacSwain made it rain midway through the first period on Toque and Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Marchant Crane Centrium. The visiting Prince Albert Raiders skated to a 7-3 win on the night. Nate Yellowaga and Matej Mikes also scored for the Rebels while Matthew Kondro made 36 saves.

This Week

The Rebels have three games left before the holiday break starting with a home-and-home series with the Calgary Hitmen. It starts Friday night in Calgary (7 p.m.) before returning to the Marchant Crane Centrium the following night, Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. All three games between Red Deer and Calgary this season have been decided by just one goal, including a 4-3 Rebels win in Calgary on November 30.

Following Saturday's game, the entire Rebels team will be on the concourse to sign autographs. Fans can get their hands on this year's holiday-themed Rebels poster for free. Rebels hockey cards for 2025-26 will also be on sale starting this weekend!

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 16 the Rebels host the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Marchant Crane Centrium at 7 p.m. Red Deer won the first meeting of the season between the two clubs 7-4 in Brandon on November 11.

Tickets for all Rebels home games are available through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com.

Every Rebels game - home and away - is broadcast exclusively 106.7 REWIND Radio and Victory+.

Euro Stars

Third-year Rebels forward Samuel Drancak is coming off an 11-game point streak that included goals in eight-straight. It's the longest point streak by a Rebels player since Kai Uchacz had points in 12-straight in Oct/Nov 2023. Drancak has been named to Czechia's preliminary roster for the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Meantime, first-year Rebels defenceman Matus Lisy has been named to Slovakia's preliminary roster for the World Juniors.

Rookie Rebels forward Matej Mikes from Czechia broke through last week with his first three points in the WHL, including goals versus Lethbridge and Prince Albert.

Holiday Shopping

Rebel Authentix - the official team store at the Marchant Crane Centrium - is open Monday to Friday this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all your holiday shopping needs. It will also be open on game nights Dec. 13 and 16. It will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 22. You can also shop online anytime at reddeerrebels.com. The order deadline for holiday shipping is December 18.

They're Baaaaaack

Red Deer and Edmonton will co-host the 2027 World Junior Hockey Championship from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027. Red Deer will host Pool B, including 10 Round Robin, two Quarterfinal, along with two Team Canada Pre-Competition games. Rebels 2026-27 Season Ticket Members will have early access this December 2025, to purchase a Red Deer (all 14 games) or Edmonton (8 or 16 game) ticket package, in advance of the Public Priority draw in January 2026. Details on the public priority draw will be released in the coming weeks. Visit reddeerrebels.com to learn more.

