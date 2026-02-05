Rebels Announce CHL Jersey Design Contest Winner

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels will be wearing jerseys designed by the 2026 winner of the CHL Jersey Design Contest, presented by Real Canadian Superstore, when they take on the Moose Jaw Warriors this Saturday, February 7 at the Marchant Crane Centrium starting at 6 p.m.

This year's winning designer is Brooklyn Shore from Winnipeg. The dark red jersey includes a custom logo featuring deer antlers and Red Deer's famous "green onion" water tower. The original Rebels skate blade logo is also featured on the shoulder of this one-night only jersey.

The jerseys will be available for purchase through a silent auction starting when doors open Saturday night at 5 p.m. Bids will close at the end of the FIRST intermission. Bidding for each jersey starts at $200 with a minimum bid increment of $20. Winners can pick up their jerseys at the Rebels office next week once they've been washed and signed.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to President's Choice Children's Charity in the fight against childhood hunger. To date, the CHL Jersey Design Contest has raised nearly $865,000 to help the charity on their mission to help feed one million kids annually.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be purchased through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com.

