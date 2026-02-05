Former Wenatchee, Kootenay Standouts to Represent Germany, Canada in Winter Olympics this Month

Published on February 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild are excited to announce that two players with ties to the Wild organization are headed to Milan, Italy to compete in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, with men's hockey competition set to begin Wednesday, February 11. Wenatchee junior "A" alumnus Parker Tuomie will compete for the German Olympic team, while former Kootenay ICE standout Sam Reinhart will lead the Canadian contingent into this year's Games.

Tuomie played one season in Wenatchee during the club's North American Hockey League tenure, playing for the Wild during the 2013-14 season. He made an immediate impact after coming over from his native Germany, tallying 49 points in 49 games and earning a spot on the All-Midwest Division team and the NAHL's 1st All-Rookie Team. After two outstanding seasons with the United States Hockey League's Sioux Falls Stampede, including a USHL Clark Cup championship in 2015, he played four years at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota and went straight to the German pro ranks. This season marks his sixth in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga and second with the Kolner Haie club in Cologne, where he has posted 17 points through 27 appearances. Though Tuomie is a regular on the international stage, this is his first time representing Germany at the Olympics.

Reinhart became a member of the extended Wild family upon his former junior club's relocation to Wenatchee in the summer of 2023 - he first turned heads in Cranbrook, British Columbia by racking up 319 points over 250 appearances with the former Kootenay ICE. His 105 points during the 2013-14 Western Hockey League season is one of only two 100-point campaigns in the WHL club's 30-year history, and sits just a point back of the franchise record. This year is Reinhart's 11th in the National Hockey League and fifth with the Florida Panthers - his last two seasons ended with Stanley Cup titles, and his four-goal game in Game 6 against Edmonton this past June was the first in a Stanley Cup-clinching game since 1922. Like Tuomie, he has become a mainstay in international tournament play, but will be representing his home nation in the Olympics for the first time.

Both the Germans and Canadians will play their first games in Milan next Thursday, with Team Canada opening Olympic play against Czechia at 7:40 a.m. Wenatchee time and the Germans facing Denmark at 12:10 p.m. Each team will play three games in the group round before being seeded for the single-elimination portion of the tournament. The gold medal will be awarded Sunday, February 22.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Parker Tuomie and Sam Reinhart on their invitations to represent their home nations on the Olympic stage for the first time, and wish them all success in Italy this month.

