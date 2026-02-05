Oil Kings Re-Assign Marsh and Hejda

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2009-born forward Jensen Marsh and 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda to their respective clubs.

Marsh heads back to the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL where he has 21 points in 32 games this season. In 14 games with the Oil Kings, Marsh has five points in 14 games.

Hejda will return to Northern Alberta XTreme U18 Prep squad where he has 13 points in 25 games. He has played three games with the Oil Kings this year.

