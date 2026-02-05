Oil Kings Re-Assign Marsh and Hejda
Published on February 5, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2009-born forward Jensen Marsh and 2009-born defenceman Matheas Hejda to their respective clubs.
Marsh heads back to the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL where he has 21 points in 32 games this season. In 14 games with the Oil Kings, Marsh has five points in 14 games.
Hejda will return to Northern Alberta XTreme U18 Prep squad where he has 13 points in 25 games. He has played three games with the Oil Kings this year.
-
The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!
The Oil Kings are back on home ice on February 6 for Louie's Birthday Bash against the Moose Jaw Warriors.
Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!
Western Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2026
- Royals Host Lunar New Year Celebration Game February 20 - Victoria Royals
- Carson Carels Named Team West Captain for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - Prince George Cougars
- Leadership Groups Named for 2026 WHL Prospects Game Presented by Showpass - WHL
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Marsh and Hejda - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Preview: Americans at Vees - February 6, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Dominate Wire-To-Wire in Revenge Win over Vaunted Vees - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Earn Hard Fought Win over Tigers in Medicine Hat - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Tigers Fall to Oil Kings 4-2 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Come up Short in 5-3 Loss to Warriors - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors Tally Nineteenth Win of the Season over Broncos - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Marsh and Hejda
- Oil Kings Earn Hard Fought Win over Tigers in Medicine Hat
- Curran Commits to University of Massachusetts for 26/27 Season
- Oil Kings Recall Marsh, Hejda, Re-Assign Anderson
- Oil Kings and Tigers Renew Pleasantries in Medicine Hat