February 2 - Canes Chatter

Published on February 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will return to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, February 13th when they welcome Landon Dupont and the Everett Silvertips at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Battle of Alberta Watch Party: Join Lethbridge Hurricanes head coach Matt Anholt and Radio Broadcaster Dustin Forbes at Pure Casino Lethbridge for a Battle of Alberta Watch Party on Wednesday, February 4th with puck drop at 8:00pm between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames! Fans can come in their BOA best to cheer on their favourite NHL team while spending time with Matt and Dustin during the game.

Celebrity Dinner: The Hurricanes will host their annual Celebrity Dinner on Saturday, February 28th at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge and will feature Stanley Cup Champions Mike Commodore and Andre Roy. Tickets can be purchased for $175 each or a table of 10 for $1,500 (plus GST). Premium and VIP Season Ticket Members can buy tickets for $150+GST. All tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased by calling Dylan or Tamara at the Hurricanes Office at 403-328-1986!

Flex Packs: Flex Packs are now on sale for the 2025-2026 regular season. This season, the Hurricanes are once again offering three variations of flex packs including 5, 10- and 18-game Flex Packs for your flexibility. To secure your Flex Pack that best suits you today, visit: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/list/HHFP

Save-On Food Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes visit the Prince Albert Raiders on Friday and the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday, both at 6:00pm MT!

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, January 28th - 5-2 Win vs. Saskatoon Blades: The Hurricanes won their second-straight game on Wednesday earning a 5-2 victory over the Saskatoon Blades at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Lethbridge scored five unanswered goals in the win as Oli Chenier, Owen Berge, Hudson Kibblewhite, Kade Duell and Kyle Heger scored. Koen Cleaver made 36-saves in the victory. The'Canes improved to 1-2-0-0 against Saskatoon this season.

Friday, January 30th - 4-1 Win vs. Calgary Hitmen: Lethbridge extended their winning streak to three-straight games with a 4-1 win over the Calgary Hitmen on Friday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Owen Berge potted his first WHL hat-trick in the win while Kai Anderson scored the other goal; Leif Oaten made 27-saves in the victory. It was the first time this season the Hurricanes won three-straight games as they ended a four- game homestand with a 3-1-0-0 record.

Saturday, January 31st - 8-4 Loss at Medicine Hat Tigers: The 'Canes had their three -game winning streak end on Saturday with an 8-4 defeat in Medicine Hat to the Tigers at Co-op Place. Kayden Longley, Matteo Fabrizi, Owen Berge and Easton Daneault scored in the loss which was Lethbridge 's 1 1th straight road defeat. The Hurricanes fell to 0-4-0-0 against the Tigers this season.

ON THE DOCKET

Friday, February 6th - at Prince Albert Raiders (6:00pm MT): The Hurricanes continue a stretch of three- straight road games on Friday when they make their final regular season trip to Prince Albert to face the Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre at 6:00pm MT. Lethbridge has posted an 0-3-0-0 record against the Raiders.

Saturday, February 7th - at Saskatoon Blades (6:00pm MT): Lethbridge will visit the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday in the final of a two-game Saskatchewan road trip at 6:00pm MT at SaskTel Centre. The Hurricanes have posted a 1-2-0-0 record against the Blades this year after earning a 5-2 win over Saskatoon last week.







Western Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.