Royals Host Blazers for Mid-Week Matchups

Published on February 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

After a victory over the Rebels on Saturday night, the Royals will look to continue their momentum in a pair of tilts with the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Following the back-to-back, Victoria will venture south to Washington State to face the Everett Silvertips and Wenatchee Wild on Friday and Saturday Night.

Tuesday's game is presented by the Real Canadian Superstore! This year, the Royals will wear fan designed jersey by Phoenix Mason. The jersey is up for auction now on DASH, auction closes Monday February 9th at 12:00 pm. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the President's Choice Children's Charity that helps feed over one million kids per year.

Wednesday is the #TalkToday game presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) British Columbia division. Talk Today promotes the mental health of young athletes and spreads awareness of the benefits of mental health throughout the province. The team from CMHA will be in the concourse, make sure to stop by their booth to learn more about this incredible initiative.

The Phillips weekday combo is back at for Tuesday and Wednesday's games. Receive a ticket, and a voucher for a Phillips TILT lager and a hot dog for just $25! Vouchers must be redeemed in game at guest services with a piece of photo ID.







