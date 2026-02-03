Royals Host Blazers for Mid-Week Matchups
Published on February 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
After a victory over the Rebels on Saturday night, the Royals will look to continue their momentum in a pair of tilts with the Kamloops Blazers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Following the back-to-back, Victoria will venture south to Washington State to face the Everett Silvertips and Wenatchee Wild on Friday and Saturday Night.
Tuesday's game is presented by the Real Canadian Superstore! This year, the Royals will wear fan designed jersey by Phoenix Mason. The jersey is up for auction now on DASH, auction closes Monday February 9th at 12:00 pm. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the President's Choice Children's Charity that helps feed over one million kids per year.
Wednesday is the #TalkToday game presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) British Columbia division. Talk Today promotes the mental health of young athletes and spreads awareness of the benefits of mental health throughout the province. The team from CMHA will be in the concourse, make sure to stop by their booth to learn more about this incredible initiative.
The Phillips weekday combo is back at for Tuesday and Wednesday's games. Receive a ticket, and a voucher for a Phillips TILT lager and a hot dog for just $25! Vouchers must be redeemed in game at guest services with a piece of photo ID.
Western Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026
- Royals Host Blazers for Mid-Week Matchups - Victoria Royals
- Rockets face Winterhawks in Key Western Conference Battle - Kelowna Rockets
- Vees Announce Superhero Night - Penticton Vees
- February 2 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Moroz Valuing Support System and Team During Rehab Process - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Iginla, Vanhanen & Kraus Land WHL Weekly Awards for Monday, February 2 - WHL
- Alessandro Domenichelli Named to Switzerland 5-Nations Squad - Portland Winterhawks
- Kamloops Blazers Host Four Games in February - Kamloops Blazers
- T-Birds Roar Back to Earn Point - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Vees Pick up Shootout Victory - Penticton Vees
- Pyne Makes 35 Saves in 2-1 Loss to Rebels - Vancouver Giants
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Royals Host Blazers for Mid-Week Matchups
- Victoria Royals Team up with CMHA Victoria in #TalkToday Campaign
- The Real Canadian Superstore Fan Designed Jeresys Are Here
- The Salmon Kings Return to the Barn on Blanshard
- Hockey Canada Launches New Development Hub in Victoria with the Royals