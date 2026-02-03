Vees Announce Superhero Night

Published on February 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today Superhero Night presented by RE/MAX Penticton on Friday, Feb. 6 against the Tri-City Americans.

The Vees will be wearing special jerseys for the occasion along with capes during warmup. The jerseys will be auctioned off at a live silent auction during the game with all the proceeds going to the Children's Miracle Network.

Fans are encouraged to wear their superhero costumes or their pink shirts in support of anti-bullying.

The first 1,000 fans in the building will receive a free mini-stick courtesy of RE/MAX Penticton.

The Vees are winners of 16 of their last 17 games so come out for an exciting night of hockey and support a great cause!

Tickets:

Get your tickets now at valleyfirsttix.com!

Adults - $26.00 + GST

Youth (ages 13-18) - $10.00 + GST

Local Children (ages 12 & under) - FREE*

Out of Town Children (ages 12 & under) - $10.00 + GST

Club Seating - $32.00 + GST

Free local children's tickets and discounted youth are courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.

*Free tickets for local children are available in person only at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.







