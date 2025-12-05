Game Preview: Cougars at Royals

Published on December 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







VICTORIA, BC - The Prince George Cougars enter the back half of their five-game road trip as they battle the Victoria Royals at 7:05 pm. The Cats enter tonight's game with wins in seven of their last eight games.

vs. ROYALS: Tonight marks the third meeting of the season between the Prince George Cougars and Victoria Royals. This is the first meeting between the Cats and Royals in Victoria this season. At the Save on Foods Memorial Centre in the last five seasons, the Cougars own a 14-5-0-0 record.

LAST GAME: 4-2 Win at Kelowna Rockets: The Prince George Cougars got back in the win column with a 4-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday at Prospera Place. Carson Carels, Dmitri Yakutsenak, Brock Souch, and Jett Lajoie scored for Prince George and Josh Ravensbergen earned his sixth straight win, making 30 saves. Prince George went 1-2 on the power-play, while the Rockets went 0-2 with the extra man.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

November 11/2025 - vs Victoria (3-1 PG)

November 12/2025 - vs Victoria (4-2 PG)

December 5/2025 - at Victoria

December 6/2025 - at Victoria

December 27/2025 - vs Victoria

December 28/2025 - vs Victoria

March 20/2026 - at Victoria

March 21/2026 - at Victoria

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES

October 25/2024 - vs Victoria (6-3 PG)

October 26/2024 - vs Victoria (5-4 VIC/SO)

December 27/2024 - at Victoria (2-1 PG/SO)

December 28/2024 - at Victoria (2-1 PG)

February 21/2025 - at Victoria (5-3 VIC)

February 22/2025 - at Victoria (6-3 VIC)

March 21/2025 - vs Victoria (6-3 VIC)

March 22/2025 - vs Victoria (4-3 PG/OT)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (19) - Terik Parascak

Assists (25) - Brock Souch

Points (38) - Terik Parascak

Penalty Minutes (43) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+12) -Lee Shurgot

Wins (14) - Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (2.51) - Josh Ravensbergen

Save Percentage (.921) - Josh Ravensbergen

Shutouts (2) - Josh Ravensbergen

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

Bauer Dumanski is 9 points away from 100 career points

Lee Shurgot is 4 points away from 50 career points

Kayden Lemire is 8 games away from 100 career games

Terik Parascak is 10 goals away from 100 career goals

Corbin Vaughan is 7 games away from 150 career games

Carson Carels is 7 games away from 100 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Terik Parascak has points in 8 straight games (8-5-13); 10 of his last 11 (11-7-18)

Josh Ravensbergen has won 6 straight games; 8 of his last 9

Carson Carels has points in 5 straight games (2-4-6); 7 of his last 8 (2-8-10)

Kooper Gizowski has points in 5 of 6 games games (0-7-7)

Brock Souch has points 7 straight games (2-8-10)

Aiden Foster has goals in 3 of his last 6 games (2-1-3)

Dmitri Yakutsenak has goals in 2 straight games (2-0-2)

COUGARS NEWS AND NOTES:

THRU 26: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a 18-8-0-0 record (36 points) on the season after 26 games. The Cougars are 9-4-0-0 at home and 9-4-0-0 on the road. The Cats have posted an impressive 9-3-0-0 record in the month of November. The Cougars own the WHL's top power-play, going 37-98 (37.8%). As for the penalty kill, the Cats ranks first in the WHL at 85.2%.

200 WINS: On Wednesday, December 3rd, General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb earned his 200th career win behind the bench as the bench boss for Prince George. Lamb becomes just the second Cougars coach in team history to reach this mark. Ed Dempsey is currently the Cougars' winningest coach with 216 wins. Throughout Lamb's 200 victories showed multiple accolades including a BC Division Crown in 2024, and also the WHL's Coach and Executive of the Year in 2023-24.

HOLY MOLY WHAT A GOALIE: On Tuesday, December 2nd, San Jose Sharks prospect Josh Ravensbergen was named the WHL's Goaltender of the Month for November. Ravensbergen posted an 8-2-0-0 record in November, along with a 2.00 goals against average and a .940 save percentage. Through 19 appearances this season, Ravensbergen is 13-6-0-0 with a 2.54 GAA, .920 SV%, and two shutouts. He ranks among the WHL goaltending leaders in wins (T-1st), shutouts (T-1st), GAA (3rd), and SV% (T-3rd.).

LEVSHYN TO REPRESENT UKRAINE: Cougars goaltender is gearing up to head to Slovenia to represent Team Ukraine at the World Junior Division 1A tournament. This will mark the second time Levshyn has represented Ukraine at the Junior level. Levshyn is 4-2-0-0 through seven games with the Cougars this season.

A BIG ADDITION: On November 26th, the Cougars claimed 2005-born forward Shaun Rios off 20-year-old WHL Waivers from the Wenatchee Wild. Entering tonight's contest, Rios owns seven points in his first 18 games. In 2024-25, the San Jose, CA product compiled 47 points in 42 games. In 2020, Rios was selected second overall in the US Priority Draft by the Tri-City Americans.

PARASCAK CLIMING HISTORY BOOKS: Terik Parascak now ranks in the top 10 in almost every single offensive statistic. He ranks in the top 10 in goals, points, game winning goals, and plus/minus. Parascak ranks 8th all-time in points (226), 8th all-time in goals (90), 7th all-time in assists (135), and third all-time in plus/minus (+70).

THE GIZZER: Kooper Gizowski is currently putting together a 20-year-old season to remember. The former Lethbridge Hurricane enters tonight's game second in team scoring with 36 points (12-24-36) in 26 games. The Edmonton, AB product compiled 35 (17-18-35) in 63 games with the Hurricanes last year. Gizowski was claimed by the Cougars off WHL waivers.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Four Prince George Cougars were named to the National Hockey League's Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft. Carson Carels highlights the quartet after being named an 'A'-rated player, indicating him as a first-round candidate. Kayden Lemire and Dermot Johnston both received 'C' rankings, indicating them as 4th/5th-round candidates. Phoenix Cahill rounds out the four as a 'W'-ranked skater, indicating him as a 6th/7th-round candidate.

THE BERGER: After collecting his seventh career shutout against Seattle on October 17th, Josh Ravensbergen ranks tied for third in franchise history in that statistic. He is now tied with Justin Pogge, Ty Edmonds, and Tyler Brennan. Real Cyr is the leader with 14. That shutout by Ravensbergen was his first since December 9/23.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a fifth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series.

Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.

DRAFTED: Two Cougars were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA. Josh Ravensbergen was chosen in the first round, 30th overall, by the San Jose Sharks. With the pick, he became both the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. Aiden Foster was then taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 127th overall. Foster is the first Cougar selected by Tampa Bay since Brett Connolly in 2010.







Western Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.