Warriors Clawed by Tigers

Published on December 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Despite taking an early lead, the Warriors fell to the Medicine Hat Tigers in overtime.

Connor Schmidt opened the scoring for the Warriors with a goal at the 6:00 minute mark. Late in the period, Landen McFadden added a second goal to put the Warriors up by two with only three shots in the game.

The Warriors landed on the man-advantage early in the period following a roughing call to Medicine Hat's Ethan Neutens, served by Gavin Kor. Neutens was also assessed a 10-minute misconduct. The Tigers landed on the man-advantage not four minutes later, following a hooking call to Moose Jaw's Dominik Pavlik.

The Tigers potted their first goal of the game just before the eight-minute mark of the second period. Following a scrum in the Warriors' defensive zone just before the halfway mark of the period, Kadon McCann and Brady Ness were forced to sit for five minutes. Late in the period, the Warriors ended up back on the man advantage following an interference call to Bryce Pickford.

With an incredible individual effort, Brady Ness tallied the Warriors' third goal of the game to put them back up by two with less than two minutes to play. With an assist on the play, rookie defenceman Cohen Williams recorded the first point of his WHL career.

Medicine Hat returned fire with just seven seconds left to play in the middle frame, and the teams headed into the intermission separated by one goal. The Tigers were awarded 22 shots to the Warriors' 11.

The Tigers started the third period strong and potted the game-tying goal just 18 seconds into the period off the stick of Noah Davidson. The Warriors landed on their third man-advantage following a holding call to the Tigers.

The Tigers were awarded a power play just before the halfway mark of the final period following a tripping call to the Warriors' Ethan Semeniuk. The Warriors were able to successfully kill the penalty.

The game could not be decided in regulation, and the game headed into overtime. The Tigers wasted little time, and Noah Davidson sent home his second goal of the game to push the Tigers to victory.

The Warriors went zero for three on the power play and two for two on the penalty kill. In net, Chase Wutzke made 36 saves on 40 shots. Across the ice, Carter Casey and Jordan Switzer combined for 11 saves on 14 shots.

The Warriors hit the road to Brandon tomorrow to take on the Wheat Kings. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 pm. Follow along with the action with James Gallo on Country 100 with the pregame show starting at 5:40 pm, or watch for free on Victory+.







