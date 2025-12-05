Game Day Hub: December 5 at Vancouver

The Portland Winterhawks make a quick trip across the border for their second visit to the Langley Events Centre this season, taking on the Vancouver Giants at 7:00 p.m.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Langley Events Centre - Langley, BC.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: Victory+

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Hawks picked up right where they left off, striking first 5:34 in as Alex Weiermair's shot kicked out to Nathan Brown for a doorstep finish. Two minutes later, Ryan Miller set up Will McLaughlin up top for his fifth of the year, and Nathan Free soon added his team-leading ninth power-play goal for a 3-0 lead. Swift Current got one back late, but Portland took a 3-1 edge into the break.

Portland kept rolling in the second. Sam Spehar's draw win led to a sharp-angle bank shot from Miller, and Brown tipped home his second on the power play to make it 5-1. Even a 5-on-3 Broncos advantage couldn't slow the Hawks-Weiermair and Miller connected shorthanded for a rare three-on-five goal, just the fifth in franchise history. Swift Current added one late, but Portland held a 6-2 lead after two.

Free hammered home another power-play goal in the third for his fourth in two days, as Portland capped a dominant 7-2 win.

Giant's Guide

The Winterhawks and Giants meet for the second time this season, with both matchups taking place at the Langley Events Centre. The teams last faced off on October 24, when Portland erupted for three first-period goals and held on the rest of the way for a 6-5 victory.

Vancouver enters tonight on a high note after a 4-3 win over the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips on Saturday. The Giants sit at 11-14-1-1 and aim to even the season series after falling to the Hawks by one goal in their first meeting.

Vancouver is powered by forward Cameron Schmidt, who leads the team with 37 points (17G, 20A), including four game-winning goals.

World Juniors Watch

Winterhawks' defenseman Max Pšenička has been named to Czechia's preliminary roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, set to begin later this month in Minnesota. He becomes the latest in a long line of Hawks to earn the honor, as 41 Winterhawks have competed at the World Juniors, including 36 in the tournament's top division. That group features one fellow Czech, Marek Alscher, who captured bronze in 2024.

Pšenička, 18, has posted 10 points (2G, 8A) in his second WHL campaign. The Praha native was selected 46th overall by the Utah Mammoth in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 2026 World Juniors will run December 26-January 5, with games hosted at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul and 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

