Tigers Beat Warriors, 4-3, in OT

Published on December 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers took on the Warriors for the first of four matchups this season on Friday night in the Temple Gardens Centre. The Tigers had a 3-1-0-0 record against the Warriors in the 2024-25 regular season.

The Tigers were one of the hottest teams in the WHL heading into Friday's game with points in nine straight games, including a five game wins streak. They continued their dominating play right out of the gate, putting pressure on Moose Jaw from the start of the game.

The Tigers outshot their opponent 12-3 in the first period, but Chase Wutzke had an outstanding night in net for the Warriors. Wutzke managed to stop all 12 shots faced in the first, with a lot of those shots being high-danger chances from the Tabbies.

Wutzke's play allowed the Warriors to capitalize on the few chances they had as they scored back-to-back goals in the first period. The first coming from Connor Schmidt at 6:00. Landen McFadden scored a late goal at 19:46 to give the Warriors at 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Tigers began their comeback in the second period with a goal from Kyle Heger at 7:57. Off of a pass from Kadon McCann, Heger sent a perfectly placed wrist shot from high in the zone into the back of the net for his fourth of the year.

The Tigers continued to play a great game as they did in the first period, but Moose Jaw stepped up in the second frame, more than doubling their shots from the first. Medicine Hat still managed to outshoot their opponent 10-8 in the second period, only allowing one goal on the eight shots.

Moose Jaw brought their lead back to two with a late goal from Brady Ness at 18:38. Tigers Captain Bryce Pickford brought the Tigers back within one just 1:15 later at 19:53. The WHL's leading goal scorer among defencemen collected the puck from his D-partner Jonas Woo after a Misha Volotovskii draw win. Pickford fired a wrist shot top shelf from the blueline for his 16th of the year just before the end of the third. The Warriors led 3-2 at the end of the second period.

The Tabbies continued to dominate shots on goal in the third period as they outshot Moose Jaw 17-3. Noah Davidson tied the game just 0:18 into the third period with his eighth goal of the year. Markus Ruck put an initial shot on goal after the Tigers denied a Moose Jaw clearing attempt. Liam Ruck then put a second shot on goal off of the rebound. Wutzke finally cracked after Davidson put a third shot on goal in a row and was able to get past the hot goaltender to tie the game early in the third period.

The Tigers continued their pressure throughout the entire third period and played incredible defence to hold the Warriors to three shots. Regulation time would expire and the teams remained tied 3-3. Pickford ended the game quickly into the overtime period after driving down the right wing after the opening faceoff. He sent a wrist shot past Wutzke for his 17th of the year just 0:20 into the extra time to give the Tabbies their sixth straight win. Woo picked up the assist on the overtime winning goal.

Special Teams:

PP: 0-2 - 0.0%

PK: 3/3 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Bryce Pickford (2G) - Medicine Hat

Chase Wutzke (40SH, 36SV) - Moose Jaw

Connor Schmidt (1G, 1A) - Moose Jaw

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Cam Parr

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, December 6th to take on the Wenatchee Wild in Co-op Place for their annual Teddy Bear Toss game.







