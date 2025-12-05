Game Preview: Game 29 at Warriors
December 5, 2025
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first of four matchups between the Tigers and the Warriors this season. The Tigers had a 3-1-0-0 record against the Warriors in the 2024-25 season. Oasiz Wiesblatt (4G, 5A) and Gavin McKenna (1G, 8A) led the team with nine points against the Warriors.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 5 @ Moose Jaw 1 (Dec 13 2024) Medicine Hat 6 @ Moose Jaw 3 (Oct 18 2024)
Moose Jaw 4 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Nov 9 2024) Moose Jaw 6 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 5 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Moose Jaw
17-6-3-2 12-12-1-1
Central - 2nd East Div. - 3rd
East - 2nd East Conf. - 6th
League - 3rd League - 13th
Home - 8-1-1-1 Home - 7-7-1-0
Away - 9-5-2-1 Away - 5-5-0-1
Last 10 - 7-1-1-1 Last 10 - 5-4-0-1
Streak - W5 Streak - L1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Moose Jaw
47-17-3-1 15-45-6-2
Central - 1st East Div. - 6th
East - 1st East Conf. - 11th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 9-21-2-2
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 6-24-4-0
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Moose Jaw
Power Play: 24.7% (12th) Power Play: 32.0% (3rd)
Penalty Kill: 79.5% (8th) Penalty Kill: 67.5% (22nd)
Previous Game: The Tigers dominated the Raiders in a 7-1 win on Wednesday, December 3rd in Co-op Place. Jonas Woo (1G, 3A) led the team with four points. Bryce Pickford, Kadon McCann, Liam Ruck, and Misha Volotovskii, and Ethan Neutens also found the back of the net for the Tigers with Pickford netting two goals. Jordan Switzer had a great night in net stopping 24 of 25 shots on goal.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Jonas Woo & Markus Ruck (32) GAA - Carter Casey (2.95)
Goals - Jonas Woo & Bryce Pickford (15) Save % - Carter Casey (.896)
Assists - Markus Ruck (26) Wins - Jordan Switzer (10)
PIMs - Cam Parr (38) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+28)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Assists Markus Ruck - 26 (4th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 14 (T-1st)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-10th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-10th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-4th)
First Goals Jonas Woo - 3 (T-3rd)
Misha Volotovskii - 3 (T-3rd)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-8th)
Liam Ruck - 2 (T-8th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +28 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +26 (T-2nd)
Goals (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 15 (T-1st)
Bryce Pickford - 15 (T-1st)
Assists (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 17 (T-9th)
Points (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - 32 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - 31 (2nd)
Plus/Minus (Defencemen) Jonas Woo - +28 (1st)
Bryce Pickford - +26 (2nd)
Assists (Rookies) Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 14 (T-8th)
Plus/Minus (Rookies) Noah Davidson - +12 (9th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 10 (T-5th)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-5th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 5 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Jonas Woo 3 Game Point Streak - 9 Points
Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 7 Points
Kadon McCann 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Jonas Woo 3 Game Goal Streak - 4 Goals
Kadon McCann 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Ethan Neutens 200 Career Games Played 198 Career Games Played
Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 47 Career Games Played
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Jonas Woo 100 Career Assists 96 Career Assists
Jonas Woo 150 Career Penalty Minutes 149 Career Penalty Minutes
Markus Ruck 50 Career Assists 47 Career Assists
Bryce Pickford 200 Career Games Played 195 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer
U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:
(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)
B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck
C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey
W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
VS Prince Albert Raiders 7-1 W VS Wenatchee - Sat. Dec 6 7:00PM (MST)
@ Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 W VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 12 7:00PM (MST)
@ Saskatoon Blades 9-3 W VS Swift Current - Sat. Dec 13 7:00PM (MST)
@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW VS Brandon - Wed. Dec 17 7:00PM (MST)
VS Calgary Hitmen 7-6 OTW @ Lethbridge - Sat. Dec 27 6:00PM (MST)
