Game Preview: Vees at Blazers

Published on December 5, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees are back on the road to Kamloops tonight where they will take on the Blazers for the second of three straight games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.

The Vees (11-8-3-3) battled back from four different deficits last Saturday in Kamloops but were unable to gain a lead eventually falling 7-5 in a back and forth game. Ethan Weber (4), Jacob Kvasnicka (12), Brooks DeMars (1), Nolan Stevenson (3) and Brady Birnie (7) all scored in the loss.

The Blazers enter the game 13-10-2-2 on the year. They have won three straight games including last Saturday's high scoring home victory against the Vees.

Following tonight's game the two teams will travel to Penticton tomorrow when the Vees host their first ever WHL Teddy Bear Toss game. Puck drop is 6:00PM.

Vees Player to Watch: Boomer DeMars: The 16-year-old registered his first WHL goal last Saturday in Kamloops and now has one goal and three assists this season.

Fast Fact: Brady Birnie is six points away from 200 in his WHL career.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the first of six meetings between the Vees and Blazers, including three straight between now and next Saturday.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 30 points (12g, 18a)

Ryden Evers- 29 points (13g, 16a)

Brady Birnie- 25 points (7g, 18a)

Brittan Alstead- 23 points (12g, 11a)

Nolan Stevenson- 18 points (3g, 15a)

Blazers

JP Hurlbert- 48 points (20g, 28a)

Nathan Behm- 41 points (16g, 25a)

Tommy Lafreniere- 35 points (19g, 16a)







