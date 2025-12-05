Warriors Welcome in 2025 WHL Champions

Published on December 5, 2025

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask - The Moose Jaw Warriors will welcome in the reigning WHL Champions, Medicine Hat Tigers, for the first matchup this season.

Last game, the Warriors fell to the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3. Following an early goal from Ethan Semeniuk, the Hurricanes stormed back to tally three goals and bring the score to 3-1 by the middle of the second period. Dominik Pavlik and Kash Andresen each tallied a goal to bring the Warriors within one, but the Hurricanes added an additional two unanswered goals in the third period to take the game. Their record is now 12-12-1-1.

Landen McFadden is closing in on the top scorer position with 10 goals and 28 points on the season. Behind him, Pavel McKenzie (9G-14A) and Aiden Ziprick (5G-18A) are tied at 23 points. To round out the five, Ethan Semeniuk has recorded seven goals and 20 points.

Last night, the Medicine Hat Tigers cruised to a 7-1 win over the Prince Albert Raiders, bringing their record to 17-6-3-2. Bryce Pickford recorded two goals and three points, Jonas Woo added a goal and four points, and Liam Ruck tallied a goal and three points. Jordan Switzer made 24 saves on 25 shots for a save percentage of .960. Puck drop is slated for 7 pm, and doors open at 6 pm. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along with the action on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel, or watch for free on Victory+ with Marc Smith.







