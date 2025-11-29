Warriors Pressure Late, But Fall to Lethbridge Hurricanes

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The Moose Jaw Warriors pressured late, but couldn't overcome the deficit created during the second period and fell to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday.

In the first period, the teams landed at four-on-four just past the five-minute mark of the period following matching roughing calls to Kash Andresen and Carsen Adair. Neither team capitalized while down a man.

Ethan Semeniuk broke open the scoring just before the ten-minute mark after the Warriors earned their first power play opportunity of the game. Lethbridge returned fire just over three minutes later with a goal off the stick of Kade Duell. The teams headed into the first intermission tied at 1 goal apiece.

In a busy second period, the Hurricanes pulled ahead by two goals before the Warriors put themselves back within one. Hudson Kibbelwhite put the Hurricanes back ahead by two, and former-Hurricane Kash Andresen brought the Warriors back within one by adding a power play goal with assists from two other former-Hurricanes (Aiden Ziprick and Colt Carter). Easton Daneault added to the Hurricanes' lead just before the 15-minute mark of the period.

In the second period, the Warriors had two opportunities on the power play, and the Hurricanes had one opportunity. Shots in the period were even at 14 each.

Following a scrum to end the middle frame, the teams started the third period back at four on four. Neither team capitalized while down a man, and the Warriors remained down by two.

Following a cross-checking minor to Mathieu Lajoie, the Warriors landed on the penalty kill with just more than five minutes remaining in the game. Lethbridge's Luke Cozens tallied the team's sixth goal to seal the Warriors' fate.

The Warriors went 2 for 3 on the power play and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. Chase Wutzke and Kyle Jones combined for 25 saves on 31 shots. Across the ice, Koen Cleaver made 28 saves on 31 shots.

The Warriors are back in action at the Temple Gardens Centre on December 5 as they welcome in the 2025 WHL Champions, the Medicine Hat Tigers. Tickets for the game can be purchased here. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or watch for free on Victory+.







