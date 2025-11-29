Tigers Dominate Blades, 9-3

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Blades for the second of four matchups this season on Friday night in the SaskTel Centre. The Tigers won their previous matchup with the Blades 4-1 in Co-op Place on September 27th.

It didn't take long for the Friday night scoring frenzy to kick off as Jonas Woo opened the scoring just 1:54 into the game. Woo collected the puck on a touch pass from Gavin Kor and proceeded to walk the blue line. With a toe drag into a wrist shot, Woo put the puck top shelf for his 12th tally of the season.

Saskatoon answered back with a pair of goals. The first coming at 4:29 from Hayden Harsanyi, confirmed a good goal after being reviewed. The second coming at 6:16 from Cooper Williams to give Saskatoon a 2-1 lead.

Fresh off of the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, Liam Ruck scored the tying goal just 0:12 after Saskatoon broke the tie. Liam one-timed a rebound off of a shot from Noah Davidson for his ninth goal of the season to tie the game 2-2.

The Blades took their lead back before the first frame ended with a goal from Rowan Calvert at 16:19. The goalies were put to the test in the first period with both teams putting double-digit shots on goal. Saskatoon outshot Medicine Hat 14-12 in the first and carried a 3-2 lead into the second period.

The remainder of the game was all orange as the Tigers came out flying offensively. Ethan Neutens tied the game with his second of the year at 6:33 to kickstart the Tigers momentum. Neutens collected a pass from Yaroslav Bryzgalov for a 2-on-1 rush with Dayton Reschny. Neutens elected to shoot on the odd man rush, putting a quick snapshot top shelf to tie the game. Josh Van Mulligen picked up the secondary assist.

Bryce Pickford scored the eventual game winner with a perfectly placed point shot at 10:50. Cam Parr entered the zone and dished the puck to Reschny who would find Pickford at the point. Parr found his way to the front of the net to provide a screen for Pickford's point shot, and the captain found the back of the net for his 13th of the year with a beautiful wrist shot.

One of the best looking goals of the night came from Kade Stengrim near the end of the second frame. Stengrim collected a pass from Woo off of his skate, circled the Saskatoon zone, and fired a stellar wrist shot for his fifth goal of the year at 17:47. Medicine Hat outshot Saskatoon 14-12 in the second frame, and the Tigers went into the second intermission with a 5-3 lead.

The Tigers carried their momentum into the third period, scoring just 1:04 into the final frame. Woo picked up his second of the night on the power play with a deflection off of a Pickford pass from the top of the circle.

Stengrim scored his second of the night just 2:06 later to extend the Tigers lead even further. With a wrist shot from the right faceoff dot and using two Saskatoon defenders as a screen, Stengrim scored his sixth of the year at 3:10. Kadon McCann and Woo assisted the goal.

Just 0:36 later, Van Mulligen scored his second of the season with a five-hole shot from the point off a pass from Veeti Väisänen. Markus Ruck received the secondary assist on the goal.

The final dagger came from Cunningham who made it seven straight Tigers goals at 8:07 in the third period. Cunningham collected the puck on the zone entry and skated it all the way to the bottom of the right circle from the top of the zone. He then put a wrist shot over the goaltender's pad on the far side, and made it 9-3 Tigers. That would be the final score for Friday's game, and the Tigers would finish the night with 43 shots on goal.

In the midst of the scoring frenzy, Carter Casey stopped 31 of 34 shots faced on the other side of the ice. After going 3-0-0-0 last week, Casey continued his fantastic play into Friday's game to help the Tigers secure a big win against Saskatoon. Casey arguably had the most notable moment of the night, making a tremendous save in the third period that could very well be a save of the year candidate. Reaching back to make a desperation save on the goal line, and making another save to follow it up, Casey has been incredible for the Tigers lately and was no different of Friday night.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50.0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Jonas Woo (2G, 2A) - Medicine Hat

Bryce Pickford (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Carter Casey (34SH, 31SV) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker: Kade Stengrim

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday, November 29th to take on the Prince Albert Raiders in the Art Hauser Centre.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.