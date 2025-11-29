Rockets Fall, 5-2, to Americans

Published on November 28, 2025

Kelowna Rockets' Shane Smith

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets' Shane Smith(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets tie it up with two goals in 45 seconds to kick off the third period, but unable to get the win as they lose 5-2 to the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center Friday Night.

GAME SUMMARY

Tri-City opened the scoring midway through the first period as Connor Dale (6) scored on a breakaway. The Americans extended their lead in the second when Grady Martin (2) snapped a shot through traffic to make it 2-0.

Kelowna responded with a strong push to start the third. Just 13 seconds in, Shane Smith (15) walked into the high slot off an Americans turnover and ripped a shot glove-side to cut the deficit in half. Moments later, Tij Iginla (13) capitalized on a loose puck in front, jamming it home to tie the game 2-2 44 seconds in.

However, the Americans regained control quickly. Dale (7) buried his second of the night at 11:38 to restore the lead, before Gavin Garland (6) and Cruz Pavao (10) added insurance markers to put the game out of reach.

Despite outshooting Tri-City 35-29, the Rockets were unable to solve goaltender Xavier Wendt more than twice, who stopped 33 shots in a Second Star performance.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 35 | Tri-City 29

Power Play: Kelowna 0/2 | Tri-City 0/2

Faceoffs: Kelowna 28 | Tri-City 27

UP NEXT

The Rockets close out their three-game U.S. road trip on Saturday night in Spokane. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm, with coverage available live on Victory+ or 104.7 The Lizard.

