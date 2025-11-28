Winterhawks Reassign Defenseman Liam Reed

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today the reassignment of defenseman Liam Reed to the Bonnyville Pontiacs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL).

Reed, 16, appeared in three games with the Winterhawks after signing his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement on November 15. The Edmonton, Alberta, native made his WHL debut one day later against the Wenatchee Wild.

He returns to the Pontiacs, where he had four assists in 16 games before his call-up.

Reed was selected in the fourth round, 87th overall, by Portland in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.