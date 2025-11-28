Chiefs Seek First Win against Blazers in Kamloops Friday Night

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs travel across the border for a quick match-up against the Kamloops Blazers Friday night before heading back home to host the Kelowna Rockets again on Saturday. It's the third contest of the year between the Chiefs and Blazers, with Spokane looking for its first win against Kamloops.

LOCATION: Sandman Centre

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

