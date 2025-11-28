Chiefs Seek First Win against Blazers in Kamloops Friday Night
Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kamloops, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs travel across the border for a quick match-up against the Kamloops Blazers Friday night before heading back home to host the Kelowna Rockets again on Saturday. It's the third contest of the year between the Chiefs and Blazers, with Spokane looking for its first win against Kamloops.
LOCATION: Sandman Centre
TIME: 7:00 p.m.
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025
- Game Preview: Game 26 AT Blades - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Seek First Win against Blazers in Kamloops Friday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Winterhawks Reassign Defenseman Liam Reed - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Finish Eight Game Road Stretch in Red Deer - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Warriors Making a Stop in Lethbridge for Battle with Hurricanes - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Cougars at Wild - Prince George Cougars
- Game Day Hub: November 28 vs Regina - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Seek First Win against Blazers in Kamloops Friday Night
- Chiefs Lose 6-1 to Rockets, Face Kamloops Friday
- Chiefs Add Bisson, Watren to Roster for Thanksgiving Week
- Chiefs Seek Revenge against Kelowna Rockets at Home Wednesday Night
- Martin Conquers the Royals with Filthy Backhand Overtime Winner