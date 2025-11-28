Game Preview: Game 26 AT Blades

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the second of four matchups between the two clubs this season. The Tigers have a 1-0-0-0 record against the Blades so far this season, picking up a 4-1 win at home in September. Markus Ruck (2A) led the team with two points in the matchup.

2025-26 Season Series:

Saskatoon 1 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Sep 27 2025)

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 5 @ Saskatoon 3 (Feb 11 2025) Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Nov 23 2024)

Saskatoon 4 @ Medicine Hat 6 (Dec 10 2024) Medicine Hat 3 @ Saskatoon 5 (Nov 19 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Saskatoon

14-6-3-2 14-9-2-0

Central - 2nd East Div. - 2nd

East - 3rd East Conf. - 4th

Home - 7-1-1-1 Home - 6-4-0-0

Away - 7-5-2-1 Away - 8-5-2-0

Last 10 - 4-2-2-2 Last 10 - 4-4-2-0

Streak - W2 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Saskatoon

47-17-3-1 37-23-4-4

Central - 1st East Div. - 3rd

East - 1st East Conf. - 6th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 20-8-4-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-15-0-2

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Hitmen 3-2 in overtime on Sunday, November 23rd in the Scotiabank Saddledome. Kyle Heger (2A) and Markus Ruck (1G, 1A) led the team with two points each. Yaroslav Bryzgalov and Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers, with Markus Ruck's tally being the overtime winner. Carter Casey stole the show with his incredible play, stopping 34 of 36 shots faced and making big saves when it mattered to help the Tigers pull off the win.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (27) GAA - Carter Casey (2.94)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (12) Save % - Carter Casey (.894)

Assists - Markus Ruck (21) Wins - Jordan Switzer (8)

PIMs - Cam Parr (28) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+18)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 22.4%

Penalty Kill: 79.6%

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Assists Markus Ruck - 21 (T-8th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (T-3rd)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 2 (T-1st)

Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-8th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-8th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-5th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +18 (T-6th)

Bryce Pickford - +17 (10th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.94 (10th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 8 (T-9th)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Noah Davidson 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Liam Ruck 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Noah Davidson 2 Game Goal Streak - 2 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Misha Volotovskii 250 Career Games Played 248 Career Games Played

Ethan Neutens 200 Career Games Played 195 Career Games Played

Tyson Moss 50 Career Games Played 45 Career Games Played

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jonas Woo 150 Career Penalty Minutes 147 Career Penalty Minutes

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 13 Forwards - 8 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Misha Volotovskii, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer

U.S.A. (6) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Kyle Heger, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Preliminary Players To Watch:

(B rating - 2nd or 3rd round, C rating - 4th or 5th round, W rating - 6th or 7th round)

B (3) Kyle Heger, Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck

C (2) Yaroslav Bryzgalov, Carter Casey

W (4) Kadon McCann, Riley Steen, Kade Stengrim, Jordan Switzer

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Calgary Hitmen 3-2 OTW @ Prince Albert - Sat. Nov 29 7:00PM (ST)

VS Calgary Hitmen 7-6 OTW VS Prince Albert - Wed. Dec 3 7:00OM (MST)

@ Red Deer Rebels 4-3 OTL @ Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 5 7:00PM (ST)

@ Calgary Hitmen 6-2 W VS Wenatchee - Sat. Dec 6 7:00PM (MST)

@ Brandon Wheat Kings 6-5 OTL VS Moose Jaw - Fri. Dec 12 7:00PM (MST)







