Cougars Earn Sixth Consecutive Win Behind Ravensbergen Shutout

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

WENATCHEE, WA - Make it six consecutive wins for the Prince George Cougars. The Cats opened their five-game road trip in style with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday at the Town Toyota Center.

Josh Ravensbergen was outstanding, turning aside all 29 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season and the eighth of his WHL career. With that, the San Jose Sharks prospect moves into sole possession of third place on the Cougars' all-time shutouts list.

Offensively, Prince George spread the scoring around. Bauer Dumanski, Terik Parascak, and Jett Lajoie all found the back of the net, while newcomer Shaun Rios notched an assist in his Cougars debut against his former team.

The Cougars came out flying in the first period, firing a season-high 19 shots. Bauer Dumanski opened the scoring at 13:22, ripping a wrist shot from above the right circle past goaltender Tobias Tvarznik to make it 1-0. Prince George carried that lead into the first intermission.

The second period was dominated by penalties, with the teams combining for 25 infractions through 40 minutes. Despite the parade to the box, the Cougars were the only team to capitalize. Terik Parascak buried his 19th goal of the season on a power play at 2:45, extending his goal streak to six straight games. The frame also featured a spirited scrap between Patrick Sopiarz and Boston Tait at 14:45. The Cats led 2-0 after two.

In the third, Wenatchee pressed hard, but Ravensbergen shut the door. The veteran netminder turned away all 16 Wild shots in the final period to preserve the shutout. Jett Lajoie sealed the win at 19:29 with an empty netter, putting the finishing touch on a big win.

The Cougars will aim to make it seven straight wins when they visit the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, November 29 in Kennewick, WA.







