Americans Fend Off Kelowna Rally, Take Down Rockets, 5-2

Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans (11-9-2-0) saw their 2-0 lead over the Kelowna Rockets (11-8-3-1) disappear just 44 seconds into the third period, but later scored three goals of their own in 3:46, winning their third straight by a 5-2 score.

Connor Dale opened the scoring 9:30 into the game. After Savin Virk chopped the puck out of the Americans zone, Dale picked it up and raced ahead for a breakaway, sneaking the puck through the legs of Josh Banini to put the Americans on top.

Tri-City carried that 1-0 lead into the first intermission with Kelowna outshooting the Americans 13-9.

Kelowna came out strong to start the second period, hemming the Americans in their own zone and eventually getting their first power play of the game. After surviving the Rockets man advantage Tri-City added to their lead.

Cash Koch came out of the penalty kill and took a long pass from Charlie Elick. Koch gained the Kelowna line and fired a high shot that was fought off by Banini. Grady Martin was following up the rush and batted the puck out of midair for his second goal of the year.

The goal came 8:45 into the second period and had Tri-City leading 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

Much like the second period, Kelowna came out flying to start the third and quickly cut into the Americans lead. Shane Smith intercepted a clearing attempt and skated down the slot, firing a shot under the glove of Xavier Wendt just 13 seconds into the period.

The goal gave Kelowna a jolt and they tied the game on the very next shift. A goal-mouth scramble led to Tij Iginla knocking home a loose puck as the Rockets tied the game at two just 44 seconds into the final frame.

While the Americans were on their heels, they bent but didn't break before regaining the lead for good.

This time it was Kelowna turning the puck over in their own zone as Virk deflected a forward pass, along Dale to recover the loose puck. On his backhand Dale beat Banini from the right circle for his second of the game, putting Tri-City back on top with 8:22 remaining.

Just over two minutes later Gavin Garland jumped on a rebound at the top of the crease, scoring his sixth goal of the season to restore the two-goal lead.

Cruz Pavao then rounded out the scoring as he banked his 10th goal of the season off the back of Banini and in with 4:36 left on the clock. The goal matched his total from his rookie season, but in 43 fewer games.

Wendt stood tall after the two quick goals to start the third period, making 33 saves for his eighth win of the season. He continues to lead the WHL in save percentage at .925 after Friday's win.

The Americans now host the Prince George Cougars (17-7-0-0) Saturday night, looking for their first four-game winning streak of the year.

Announced attendance was 3,940.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.