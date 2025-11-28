Oil Kings Recall Schollar from Calgary Northstars U18
Published on November 28, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled 2009-born goalie Rail Schollar from the Calgary Northstars U18AAA club.
Schollar was a seventh-round pick of the Oil Kings in the 2024 WHL Draft and has played in 10 games for the Northstars this season. He is 4-5-1 with a 3.37 goals-against-average and a .894 save percentage.
In two pre-season appearances with the Oil Kings, Schollar stopped 18 of 19 shots he faced in 40 minutes of game action.
The Oil Kings visit Red Deer tonight.
-
