Oil Kings Unveil 2025 Teddy Bear Toss Jerseys

Published on November 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are thrilled to be hosting The Brick's Teddy Bear Toss for the 18th season on Sunday, December 7!

The Prince Albert Raiders are in town for the 4 p.m. puck drop and limited tickets are still available for THE BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR!

Today, the Oil Kings unveiled their one-of-a-kind jerseys for the game in a hyper-Edmonton theme that has never been done before! Fans will have their chance to get one of the jerseys via auction or raffle at the game with the net proceeds benefitting 880 CHED Santas Anonymous.

"The Teddy Bear Toss is the definition of what the Edmonton Oil Kings are all about - unrivaled family fun while supporting friends in our community who need a helping hand," said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "Each year this game is the highlight of our promotional schedule and truly is a game you don't want to miss. If you've not already secured your tickets, great seats start at only $20 and are going fast... we anticipate this game will sell out Rogers Place! For those who have already bought tickets, get ready for the fur to fly when we score our first goal!"

Last season, Gracyn Sawchyn sent 15,458 stuffed animals flying onto the ice at Rogers Place just about 15 minutes into the first period with all those toys going to 880 CHED Santas Anonymous. It was the second most animals tossed in team history as more than 17,200 fans cheered the Oil Kings to victory.

Since its inception, more than $220,000 has been raised in support of 880 CHED Santas Anonymous with the help of long-time partner The Brick.

"The Brick is extremely excited to be a part of the Edmonton Oil Kings Teddy Bear Toss game for another season," said Kim Kennedy, Community Relations Manager of The Brick. "Every year, it's truly an awesome experience to see thousands of bears flying from the stands, all going to a great cause in Santas Anonymous and Children's Miracle Network. This game is the perfect union of family fun and community spirit. Our staff is as excited as the fans are to see the fur fly!"

Fans are encouraged to bring multiple new stuffed toys to the game but are asked to bag them in a clear plastic bag. Bags will also be made available inside Rogers Place for those who do not have an appropriate bag.

Fans will also have the chance to purchase The Brick's Brickley Bear on the concourse during the game for $20 with all proceeds from those sales going to the Stollery Children's Hospital.

Meanwhile, with the game taking place on a Sunday, Family Fun Sundays remains in action for the Oil Kings off the ice with a Carnival Zone with bouncy castles, face painting, and more.

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on November 30 for Crazy Hair Day as the Oil Kings host the Saskatoon Blades.

