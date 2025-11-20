Oil Kings Re-Assign Mitrikas

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have re-assigned 2010-born goaltender Elias Mitrikas to North Shore U18 Prep.

Mitrikas, out of Coquitlam, B.C. served as the backup for the Oil Kings the last two games in Penticton and Kelowna.

Edmonton is back in action on Saturday in Prince George.







