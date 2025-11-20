Tigers Topple Hitmen 6-2

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers took on the Hitmen for the third time this season on Wednesday night in the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Tigers had a 1-1-0-0 record against the Hitmen so far this season going into Wednesday night.

Medicine Hat played great offensively from the beginning of the game. Kade Stengrim broke the scoreless tie for the Tabbies at 5:07 with his fourth of the year. Bryce Pickford collected a pass from his D-partner Jonas Woo, then fired a wrist shot into traffic in front of the Calgary net. Stengrim was in the slot and deflected the point shot over Eric Tu's shoulder to give the Tigers a one goal lead. Stengrim's tally was the only goal scored for either team in the first period. The Tigers outshot their opponent 11-8 in the first frame and carried their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Kadon McCann doubled the Tigers' lead early in the second period with a goal at 1:33. Kyle Heger stopped a Calgary clearing attempt and sent a low wrist shot towards the net. McCann came from the corner and deflected the puck which found it's way to the back of the net for McCann's fifth of the year. Keaton Jundt brought the Hitmen within one with a goal at 4:12. The Tigers answered back with back-to-back goals to end the second frame. The first coming unassisted from Medicine Hat native Josh Van Mulligen who put away a wrist shot from the point for his first of the year at 7:29. McCann scored his second of the night with an incredible wrist shot from in tight. McCann picked the Calgary defenders pocket and drove the net, putting a perfectly placed shot top-shelf at 17:41. The Tigers outshot their opponent 15-8 in the second frame, and carried a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

Medicine Hat's offensive momentum spanned the entire game tonight as they continued their scoring frenzy in the third period. Markus Ruck found the back of the net for the fourth time this year with a goal at 2:00 to expand the Tigers' lead. Dayton Reschny fed Ruck down low with a pass from the half wall. Ruck then walked unimpeded to the net and put a wrist shot home short side. The Hitmen answered back after three straight Tigers goals with a tally from Luc Trevors at 5:29. Markus Ruck capped off the night with his second of the game at 7:00. Pickford drove the net and passed to Liam Ruck after being pressured by the Calgary defense. Liam threw a shot out front, off of Markus's skate, and into the back of the net to end the game 6-2 for the Tigers.

Carter Casey got the nod in net for the Tigers on Wednesday night. He had a great night in net stopping 26 of 28 shots faced, picking up his fourth win of the season.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/4 - 0.0%

PK: 5/6 - 83.3%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Kadon McCann (2G) - Medicine Hat

Markus Ruck (2G) - Medicine Hat

Bryce Pickford (2A) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Kadon McCann

The Tigers are back in action on Friday, November 21st against the Red Deer Rebels in the Merchant Crane Centrium.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.