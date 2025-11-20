Third Period Comeback Falls Just Short as Pats Drop 3-2 Decision in Spokane

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, WA - Kicking off their U.S. road trip in Spokane against the Chiefs, the Regina Pats came up just short in a two-goal third-period comeback, falling 3-2 on Wednesday night at Numerica Veterans Arena.

In a fast-paced first period, the Chiefs capitalized on their opportunities, scoring a pair of even-strength goals in the opening frame. Gavin Burcar struck first at 8:32, ripping a wrist shot from the slot after Cohen Harris stayed with a play created by Chiefs defenceman Nathan Mayes. Then, at 11:39, Spokane doubled the lead with a nifty tic-tac-toe sequence. Harris started the rush, Chase Harrington threaded a backdoor pass, and Nolan Saunderson tapped the puck past Pats goaltender Marek Schlenker into the open net.

The teams traded chances in the middle frame, but Chiefs goaltender Linus Vieillard stood tall, stopping all seven shots he faced. On the other end of the ice, Schlenker matched him, turning aside all eight pucks directed his way to keep the score 2-0 after 40 minutes of action.

Regina came out pressing to start the third, even being denied on a Jace Egland penalty shot before eventually breaking through with their 30th third-period goal of the season. In the Chiefs' zone, Zach Lansard worked the puck free along the left-side wall and shuffled a pass to Cohen Klassen, who put a shot on goal. Vieillard made the initial save, but Keets Fawcett would capitalize on the loose puck and bury his 15th of the year, tying him for the team lead and cutting the deficit in half at 4:33. However, Spokane would respond and restore their two-goal lead. At 11:42, Regina was unable to clear their own zone. Waiting at the blueline was Chiefs defenceman Rhett Sather, who feathered the puck back into Regina's own zone. Ethan Hughes, left unattended down low, picked it up and drove to the net, sneaking a high backhander over the glove of Schlenker at 11:42. Down but not out, the Pats pushed with an extra attacker out of an offensive-zone timeout. Winning the draw was Klassen, back to Paranych, who uncorked a wrister toward the goal. Caden Brown, circling behind the net, was in the right place at the right time, scoring to make it a one-goal game once again at 19:20.

Despite the near late-game heroics, that is as close as the Pats would get, falling 3-2 on the road. With the result on Wednesday, Regina moves to 9-10-2-1 on the season. The Pats have gone an impressive 14-for-14 on the penalty kill since November 9, not allowing a power-play goal since November 8 against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Successfully, they've shut down the opposing offence on the man advantage in four straight games.

In the crease, Pats' Schlenker was sensational for Regina again, turning aside 25 of 28 shots while Chiefs' Vieillard made 26 saves on 28 shots. The final shots on goal were even at 28-28. On special teams, neither team scored on the man advantage, with both squads going 0-for-5 on the power-play.

Most notably for the Blue Brigade, Fawcett, Klassen, and Lansard each extended their point streaks to two games. Additionally, Fawcett has registered at least a point in seven of his last eight contests, picking up nine goals, six assists, and 15 points over that span. With a late goal, Brown's 16th tally of the year put him back in front for the most among Pats skaters.

FINAL: Spokane Chiefs 3, Regina Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

Chiefs 1-0 -#12 Gavin Burcar (3), assisted by #11 Cohen Harris & #5 Nathan Mayes at 8:32

After Mayes fired a shot on goal, Harris scooped up the rebound and tried a wraparound that Schlenker initially turned aside. Harris then fed Burcar in the slot, and Burcar wired it into the net to open the scoring at 8:32.

Chiefs 2-0 -#2 Nolan Saunderson (2), assisted by #26 Chase Harrington & #11 Cohen Harris at 11:39

Picking up the puck at the Pats' blueline, Harris kickstarted a tic-tac-toe sequence by finding Harrington, who slid a backdoor pass to Saunderson. The 17-year-old made no mistake, doubling the lead at 11:39.

Second Period

No scoring.

Third Period

Pats 2-1- #10 Keets Fawcett (15), assisted by #37 Cohen Klassen & #57 Zach Lansard at 4:33

In the offensive zone, Lansard dug the puck out along the left-side wall and found Klassen, who snapped a wrist shot on goal. Vieillard made the initial stop, but Fawcett pounced on the big rebound, cutting the deficit in half at 4:33 of the third period.

Chiefs 3-1 - #91 Ethan Hughes (3), assisted by #47 Rhett Sather at 11:42

After a failed clearing attempt, Sather chipped the puck back into the Pats' zone, where Ethan Hughes scooped it up and cut in front. In all alone, Hughes lifted a high backhander over Schlenker's glove at 11:42.

Pats 3-2 - #27 Caden Brown (16), assisted by #44 Matt Paranych & #37 Cohen Klassen at 19:20

Straight out of a timeout and with the extra attacker on, Klassen won an offensive-zone draw back to Paranych, who sent a shot on net. Brown, circling behind the goal, was there to bury the rebound at 19:20, cutting the deficit to one once again.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 8 - 8 - 12 - 28

Chiefs: 15 - 7 - 6- 28

Power Plays

Pats: 0/5

Chiefs: 0/5

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 25 saves on 28 shots

Chiefs: Linus Vieillard - 26 saves on 28 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #35 Linus Vieillard (26 saves)

Second Star: #11 Cohen Harris (2A)

Third Star: #26 Chase Harrington (1A)

COMING UP

After a day off on Thursday, the Pats return to action on Friday, November 21, when they take on the Tri-City Americans at 9:05 p.m. Regina then closes out the weekend and the first half of their two-week U.S. road trip on Saturday, November 22, with an 8:05 p.m. matchup against the Seattle Thunderbirds.







