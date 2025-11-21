Record-Breaking Hawks Fight Hunger Effort Highlights Launch of Winterhawks' Month of Giving

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







At the Portland Winterhawks, we know hockey is about more than the final score. It's about coming together to support the community we call home. This November, we're excited to kick off our Month of Giving, partnering with fans, local organizations, and our team to make a meaningful impact across Portland and beyond.

Fred Meyer, Hawks Fight Hunger: November 16 vs Wenatchee

As we hosted the Wenatchee Wild, we tackled a mission close to our hearts. Our Hawks Fight Hunger initiative, presented by Fred Meyer and partnered with the Oregon Food Bank, was dedicated to supporting those facing food insecurity in our community. Fans joined the effort by donating non-perishable food items at collection barrels located throughout the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, as well as online and cash donations. After the game, ladies joined us on the ice for our Fred Meyer Turkey Shoot, for a chance to win a gift card... just in time for Thanksgiving!

$10,295 raised online = 30,886 meals

$445 in cash donations = 1,335 meals

1,342 lbs of donated food = 1,120 meals

Total Event Impact: 33,341 meals provided!

To amplify our impact, we offer a special thank you to Dave's Killer Bread and the Winterhawks Booster Club for their added contributions helping us extend the reach of the initiative. Don't forget, you can also drop off food at the food barrels at each of the Winterhawks Skating Centers in Beaverton and Sherwood throughout the month of November to continue the fight against hunger. Together with Fred Meyer and the Oregon Food Bank, we're working to help end hunger in our community. Fans can click here to learn more about Fred Meyer's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission.

Extending the spirit of giving into December

Our commitment to the community doesn't end when November does. Our focus on giving carries proudly into December and through the New Year. From holiday traditions to meaningful partnerships, we remain dedicated to supporting families, uplifting local organizations, and creating moments of joy across the region.

Shop with a Hawk

In partnership with Fred Meyer and the Sunshine Division, we're bringing holiday magic to students from Chief Joseph Elementary. Thanks to the Portland Winterhawks Booster Club, each child will receive a $150 Fred Meyer gift card and enjoy the unique opportunity to shop alongside Winterhawks players. This isn't just a shopping trip, but a chance to create lasting memories and show these children that their community believes in them.

Les Schwab/KPTV, Toy Drive - December 7 vs. Vancouver

Our matchup against the Vancouver Giants will shine as a beacon of holiday hope. Partnering with Les Schwab and KPTV/Fox 12, we're hosting our annual Toy Drive to bring joy to children in need. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate on the concourse, and toys will also be available for purchase on-site for those who wish to contribute. All donations support holiday gifts for local kids. KPTV's Tony Martinez will be on hand to host in-game activities and add excitement to our charitable efforts. By bringing in toys, fans can directly help make the holidays brighter for children in our community. Purchase your Toy Drive tickets now!

Les Schwab, Teddy Bear Toss - December 14 vs Penticton

Our commitment to the community doesn't stop in November. When we face Vancouver on Sunday, December 14, we're bringing back our iconic Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Les Schwab. Fans are invited to bring new, unwrapped teddy bears and stuffed animals to the game. The moment our first goal is scored, we'll turn the arena into a sea of cuddly joy as thousands of stuffed animals rain down onto the ice. These bears will be donated to local children's hospitals, shelters, and community organizations, bringing comfort and happiness to kids who need it most. Last year we had a record breaking 16,973 bears donated! It's a Winterhawks tradition that turns a hockey game into a moment of pure magic and community support. Click here to secure your Les Schwab Teddy Bear Toss tickets before they sell out!

New Year's Eve Toyota Car Giveaway

As we ring in the New Year, we're offering one lucky fan an incredible opportunity. In partnership with Toyota, we'll be giving away a brand new 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross XLE AWD during our New Year's Eve game. This exciting promotion is our way of saying thank you to our incredible fans who support us throughout the season. It's more than just a prize, it's a celebration of our community and the incredible bond we share. Join us for Toyota New Year's Eve at the VMC!

We're more than a hockey team, we're a community. Help us make a difference this month, one game at a time.







