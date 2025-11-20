Rockets Snap Oil Kings Nine Game Win Streak with 5-2 Victory

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger stands tall

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets goaltender Harrison Boettiger stands tall(Kelowna Rockets)

After a scoreless first period, the Rockets broke things open in the second. Hayden Paupanekis (4) opened the scoring just 1:45 into the frame, finishing a transition rush by walking into the high slot and ripping home a shot on a 3-on-2 that turned into a 2-on-1.

Edmonton responded with a shorthanded marker from Adam Jecho (5), but Kelowna regained control minutes later. Kalder Varga (6) forced a turnover at the blue line, stole the puck from an Oil Kings defender, and buried a breakaway effort while fighting through pressure to restore the lead.

Former Rocket Kanjyu Gojsic (1) tied the game late in the period, but Kelowna answered early in the third on the power play. Shane Smith (13) delivered the eventual game-winner, wiring a wrister from the right hash marks off a feed from Tij Iginla.

The Rockets sealed the win with a pair of empty-net goals from Hiroki Gojsic (7), who finished a cross-ice setup from Poletin and Iginla, followed by Mazden Leslie (2), who fired home a shorthanded insurance marker just 27 seconds later.

Goaltender Harrison Boettiger was outstanding once again, turning away 27 of 29 shots to earn First Star honours.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 40 | Edmonton 29

Power Play: Kelowna 1/6 | Edmonton 0/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 33 | Edmonton 29

UP NEXT

The Rockets continue their homestand this weekend with two big matchups against the Everett Silvertips on Friday at 7:05 PM and the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday at 6:05 PM. Saturday's game is the Kelowna Rockets Teddy Bear Toss. Tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.