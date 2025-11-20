Spokane Chiefs Bounce Back with 3-2 Win over Visiting Pats

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release









Spokane Chiefs center Gavin Burcar

(Spokane Chiefs) Spokane Chiefs center Gavin Burcar(Spokane Chiefs)

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs returned home from three straight on the road for a rare matchup Wednesday night against the Regina Pats at Numerica Veterans Arena.

The Chiefs came out strong in the first period, firing 15 shots on target and scoring twice. First it was rookie Gavin Burcar getting his 3rd of the season at 8:32. Cohen Harris and Nathan Mayes provided the assists as Spokane made the breakthrough. At 11:39 it was number 2 getting his second of the season after a pretty passing move. Saunderson started the play, carrying into the zone before dishing it off and crashing to the net for the return pass and finish. Harris collected his second assist with Harrington grabbing the other helper.

The second period was a tight but scoreless affair. Both teams had opportunities on the power play through 40 minutes with the Chiefs going 0/5 and Regina going 0/4. Linus Vieillard made timely and important saves throughout the game, including a penalty shot save early in the third period.

Keets Fawcett scored his 15th goal of the season to get Regina on the board at 4:33 of the third.

Spokane scored a third goal at 11:42 thanks to the third of the season from Ethan Hughes. Rhett Sather picked up his team leading 10th assist of the season on the goal.

Regina would score another goal late, but it was not enough as Spokane held on for the 3-2 victory.

Seven different Chiefs earned points on the night with Cohen Harris picking up two assists. Linus Vieillard made 26 saves on the way to his sixth win of the season.

The Chiefs will return to action on Saturday night for Coca-Cola Family Feast Night. The first 5,000 fans will receive a special rally towel plus enjoy discounted concessions at select stands throughout the arena.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.