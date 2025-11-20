The Teddy Bear Toss Countdown Begins Now

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals are preparing for one of the most beloved games of the season. The Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Tedford Doors, returns to the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday, December 12 at 7:05 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears to the arena. A limited selection of bears will be available for purchase in the concourse and team store. Following the Royals' first goal, fans are invited to throw their bears onto the ice. All collected teddy bears will be donated to a range of local community charities.

Last year the Royals tallied 3061 teddy bears. This year the bar has been raised, our goal is to collect 4000 bears and reach the most kids possible this holiday season.

All 50/50 proceeds will benefit Island Kids Cancer. Raffle tickets will be available online and in game up until the second intermission. Chuck-a-puck will benefit the Victoria Royals Admirals U11A and be available until the second intermission.

Join us for an unforgettable night of hockey and community as the Royals host the Vancouver Giants for this year's Teddy Bear Toss on Friday, December 12th at 7:05pm.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.