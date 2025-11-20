Seattle Thunderbirds announce multi-year heritage partnership with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

(Seattle Thunderbirds, Credit: Brian Liesse) Seattle Thunderbirds center Braeden Cootes(Seattle Thunderbirds, Credit: Brian Liesse)

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds are proud to announce a landmark multi-year Heritage & Sponsorship Partnership with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, celebrating shared values of culture, community, and youth engagement across the Puget Sound region.

The partnership reflects the Thunderbirds' commitment to honoring Indigenous heritage and deepening community ties through meaningful collaboration. As part of this new alliance, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians becomes the exclusive Tribal and casino partner of the Seattle Thunderbirds and accesso ShoWare Center.

Throughout each season, the partnership will feature Puyallup Tribal Nights -- marquee events showcasing the Tribe's rich culture. The agreement includes youth and education programming with Tribal youth, including player visits planned to Chief Leschi Schools, mentorship opportunities to learn business and operations, and unique arena field trip experiences.

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians presence will be visible across multiple areas of the arena, including jersey patches, concourse signage, scoreboard integration, as well as radio, television, and streaming broadcasts. These activations are designed to celebrate cultural pride and highlight the Tribe's contributions to the region.

"We are deeply honored to partner with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians," said Jason Thomsen, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Seattle Thunderbirds. "Their legacy and commitment to community perfectly align with our mission to use hockey as a platform for unity and shared pride throughout the South Sound."

"This partnership represents more than advertising," said the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe's elected governing body. "It's about recognition, representation, and community.

Together, we're building opportunities for youth and celebrating the vibrant culture of the Puyallup people."

The Seattle Thunderbirds and Puyallup Tribe of Indians look forward to celebrating this partnership throughout the 2025 - 26 season and beyond, as both organizations continue to uplift the spirit of the Pacific Northwest.

About the Puyallup Tribe of Indians

The Puyallup People have lived along the shores of what is now called Puget Sound since time immemorial. The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is a sovereign nation of more than 6,000 members and one of the largest employers in Pierce County. It serves its members and community with generosity and is committed to building a sustainable way of life for future generations. Since 2012, it has donated more than $24 million to local nonprofit organizations through its Charity Trust Board, with Tribal Council donating millions more from its own funding. Learn more about the Puyallup Tribe.

About the Puyallup Tribal Council The Puyallup Tribal Council is the elected governing body of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians. The council consists of Chairman Bill Sterud, Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller, and Councilmembers Annette Bryan, James Rideout, Anna Bean, Monica Miller and Fred Dillon. Learn more about the Puyallup Tribal Council.

