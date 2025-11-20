Giants Double up Canes 6-3

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants defenceman Marek Howell

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton) Vancouver Giants defenceman Marek Howell(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Rob Wilton)

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Wednesday night against the Lethbridge Hurricanes and never looked back, riding their way to a 6-3 win.

The win improves the Giants' overall record to 9-12-0-1 and snaps a four-game losing streak. The Hurricanes drop to 8-16-0-1.

The G-Men found the back of the net three times in the first 5:49 of the contest. Although Lethbridge made it a 3-2 game midway through the second, Vancouver made it 4-2 just 62 seconds later and added two third period goals to make it a 6-3 final score.

Captain Ty Halaburda had two goals, while Marek Howell, Blake Chorney, Cameron Schmidt and Torretto Marrelli each scored as well.

Kai Anderson, Kade Duell and Owen Berge had the tallies for Lethbridge.

GAME SUMMARY

Howell opened the scoring on a wrist shot from the left point just 35 seconds into the game moments after Aaron Obobaifo hit the post.

Chorney made it 2-0 for the Giants less than a minute later when he stuffed home a rebound for his fifth goal of the season.

Before the six minute mark of the first, Halaburda tucked one under the arm of goaltender Leif Oaten from the left circle to make it 3-0 for Vancouver.

North Vancouver's Kai Anderson got the Hurricanes on the board late in the first to make the score 3-1 for the Giants after 20 minutes of play.

Duell made it a one-goal game midway through the second period when he shovelled home a rebound after a blocked shot led to a fortunate bounce for the visitors.

Just 62 seconds after that, Obobaifo connected with Schmidt off the rush on the power play to restore the Giants two-goal advantage.

Nine seconds into the third period, Schmidt stole the puck in the offensive zone in the right corner and found Halaburda in the front of the net, who made no mistake for his second of the night.

Berge found the back of the net for Lethbridge several minutes later, but Marrelli put the game away for good when he netted the first goal of his career on a short-side snipe with less than five minutes remaining.

STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 9/15/19 = 43 | LET - 8/12/6 = 26

PP: VAN- 2/5 | LET - 0/1

Face-Offs: VAN - 26 | LET - 28

3 STARS

1st: VAN - Cameron Schmidt - 1G, 1A, 9 SOG

2nd: VAN - Ty Halaburda - 2G, 5 SOG

3rd: VAN - Torretto Marrelli - 1G, 2 SOG, +1

GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (23 saves / 25 shots)

Lethbridge: LOSS - Leif Oaten (37 saves / 43 shots)

THEY SAID IT

"We didn't get the results we wanted in the four-game slide, but you could feel a sense that they're starting to believe in each other. Tonight was great from [Burke] Hood, our defencemen, our d-core and our fourth line was amazing. I thought they brought a lot. When you have four lines going and there are character battles and you see some of the greasy goals like [Blake] Chorney, it gets everyone involved and everyone feels they're a part of it. That was a big win for us." - Giants Assistant Coach Wacey Rabbit

"Definitely a big win there out of the boys. We were working hard all night and came out with the 'W.' It's nice to win that one. We had a few tough games there, but we came out strong tonight and it was a really good game." - Giants Forward Torretto Marrelli

UPCOMING

The Giants head to Penitcton on Friday and then host Tri-City on Saturday for White Spot Legends Night.

Date Opponent Time Location

Friday, November 21 Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre 7:05 PM

Saturday, November 22 Tri-City Langley Events Centre 7:00 PM

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

The Giants next home game is Saturday, November 22 at 7 PM for White Spot Legends Night with Gilbert Brule and Evander Kane! Grab your seats at VancouverGiants.com/tickets.

