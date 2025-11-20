Silvertips to Play in 2026 Battle of the Sound at Climate Pledge Arena

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips will participate in their third Battle of the Sound game at Climate Pledge Arena against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Jan. 31, 2026 at 6 p.m. Ticket pre-sale is live at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 20.

This is the third time the Silvertips will participate in the Battle of the Sound. The event originated on Feb. 26, 2022 with a 4-0 Silvertips win in front of 8,381 fans. Everett native Hunter Campbell scored two goals, while goaltender Koen MacInnes pitched a 48-save shutout. Then on Dec. 27, 2024, Everett netted four unanswered goals in the second period to overcome a 2-1 deficit and finished off a 5-3 victory in front of 8,872 fans- the highest-attended Battle of the Sound game in the event's history.

Everett is currently 17-2-3 with 37 points in the standings, good for first in the Western Conference. They are one point behind the Edmonton Oil Kings for first in the Western Hockey League with three games in hand. The Seattle Thunderbirds are 8-8-2 to date with 18 points.

To add to the atmosphere of the Battle of the Sound, Everett fans are encouraged to select seats in the north side of CPA (Sections "Club 14" thru "Club 26").







Western Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.