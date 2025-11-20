Oil Kings Winning Streak Snapped in Kelowna

Kelowna, B.C. - The Edmonton Oil Kings nine-game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday night after a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Kelowna Rockets.

It was a high intensity game between the Memorial Cup hosts and the Oil Kings who are leading the WHL's Eastern Conference.

The game was scoreless after one, before the teams traded goals in the second period. First, it was Hayden Paupanekis 1:45 into the frame to give Kelowna the lead. Adam Jecho responded though for Edmonton shorthanded as he cleaned up a rebound off the shot from Ethan MacKenzie to tie the game 1-1. Kelowna restored their lead as Kalder Varga scored on a breakaway to make it 2-1.

And in a game that had two pairs of brothers facing off, Oil Kings Kanjyu Gojsic was the first of them to get on the board, tying the game at 2-2 in the second, scoring against his former club for his first as an Oil King.

Shane Smith scored on a powerplay early in the third to give Kelowna the 3-2 lead and the Oil Kings were unable to get another one back as Hiroki Gojsic and Mazden Leslie added empty net goals late in the game.

Edmonton falls to 18-5-1-1 on the season and still lead the Eastern Conference and Central Division.

Parker Snell stopped 35 of 38 in the loss, and the Oil Kings were 0-for-4 on the powerplay and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Oil Kings are back in action on Saturday to finish the B.C. swing in Prince George.







