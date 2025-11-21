Vees Sign Kaenan Smith

Published on November 20, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of American goaltender Kaenan Smith. He will join the team for the 2026-27 season however, he is listed as an Affiliate Player for this season.

Smith will join the Vees from the Janesville Jets in the North American Hockey League where he sports a 5-3-0 record to go along with a 2.39 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.

"Kaenan is someone we targeted in the WHL expansion draft that would help solidify our goaltending in the future," said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson. "His size and athleticism gives him a strong presence in the net that will be beneficial against WHL shooters."

The Duluth, MN native is a 2008 born goaltender standing at 6'2" and just over 200LBS.

Prior to joining the Jets this season, Smith has spent time in the USHL as well as with the USNTDP. He also suited up for team USA in the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in August helping his team to a Gold Medal.







Western Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.